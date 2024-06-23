Highlights Coventry City needs to make strategic changes this summer to bounce back stronger next season.

Uncertainty looms over key players like Callum O'Hare and Matty Godden, impacting team dynamics.

The defence is a top priority for Mark Robins to address in the transfer window for a more solid performance.

This summer provides an opportunity for teams like Coventry City to set themselves up for success for the season to come, but they do have some housekeeping to do as well as renovations.

What could have been a glorious end to the club's campaign agonisingly drifted away from Mark Robins and his players. They were a matter of centimetres away from reaching the FA Cup final - a final which their opponents that day, Manchester United, went on to win - and their league campaign slowly petered out in the aftermath.

All the eggs seemed to be in the domestic cup basket, and when they were smashed all over the kitchen floor, the players just didn't seem to have the energy to get up and sort the rest of the house out too.

Coventry slipped further and further from the top six, but next season they should be back with a vengeance.

They need to bolster weakened areas of the squad, but they have a few other pressing matters that need to be dealt with too, before the close of the window.

Callum O'Hare's future

If Callum O'Hare does end up staying at the CBS Arena, it will feel like the hierarchy of the club have pulled off a minor miracle.

Everything is pointing towards him leaving for nothing, with the likes of Southampton, Leeds United and Burnley all reported to be interested in snapping him up if he enters the free agency market.

The manager has all but admitted defeat in his attempts to keep him at the club, but nothing has been made official yet. If they can get his future confirmed, whatever way it leads him, City can then move onto other matters.

The situation is a bit of a cloud hanging over Coventry, and it will probably remain like that until a firm decision is made.

Matty Godden's future

The veteran forward isn't a player that would immediately be thought about as someone that could leave Coventry this summer, but there is interest in him if they want to move him in.

Godden is admired by League One side Charlton Athletic, as per London News Online, and there would likely be other third tier suitors if the striker was told he could find a new home elsewhere.

He's no longer a key part of Robins' first team plans. The front line, which includes Ellis Simms, Haji Wright and others, is well established and doesn't include him.

Matty Godden's 23/24 Championship stats Apps 35 Starts 23 Goals 6 xG 9.48 Big chances missed 13 Assists 0 Stats taken from Sofascore

He's a bench option, and, at 32, that may not want to be how he spends the latter years of his career.

It's another point that City need to make a firm decision on, one way or the other, before the end of the window so all parties know where they stand.

Sorting out the defence

In the final few games of the 2023/24 campaign, Robins highlighted his team's weakness at the back as being an area that needed addressing. What better time to sort that out than in a transfer window?

In actuality, Coventry's defence, over the course of the season, was one of the better ones of the teams in the top half of the table. But their last 10 games in the Championship saw them keep a clean sheet just once, and they regularly shipped a brace, if not more, in those matches.

This could be partly put down to the side effects felt from their FA Cup run, but it's still an area that the boss has indicated needs sorting.