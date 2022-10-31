Coventry City issue statement regarding CBS Arena ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Coventry City have released a statement regarding their game with Blackburn Rovers this midweek.

There had been some doubt as to whether the game could go ahead, or if another venue would need to be found to host the fixture.

However, the Sky Blues have claimed that they are “increasingly positive” that the game will now go ahead as planned.

The club experienced difficulties with the pitch at the CBS Arena at the start of the season, having had three games postponed at the stadium already.

However, concerns have been raised this week due to the impending potential administration of the company which owns the CBS Arena.

“Following further conversations this morning with Arena Coventry Limited and Coventry City Council, Coventry City Football Club is increasingly positive that we will be able to hold Tuesday’s game against Blackburn Rovers at the Coventry Building Society Arena,” wrote the club in a statement on their official website.

“We hope we will be able to confirm this later today.

“We remain in constant dialogue with the EFL and are also keeping Blackburn Rovers up to date.

“We appreciate time is of the essence for supporters, both of Coventry City and of Blackburn Rovers, to make plans for tomorrow night, as it is for both Clubs.

“We thank fans for their patience and understanding.”

Coventry suffered a poor start to the campaign, with the postponements of their home games considered a major factor.

But Mark Robins’ side have begun to turn things around in recent weeks, moving up to 22nd in the Championship table, level on points with 21st place Middlesbrough but with two games in hand over their rivals.

Blackburn will come into Tuesday night’s game having won four in a row, with Coventry suffering defeat last time out to Blackpool.

The Verdict

This has been a far from ideal season so far from Coventry, and this disruption is just another issue for the team to overcome.

That the game is set to go ahead as planned will be a relief to many, but this is also likely an issue that could arise again.

It’s been a difficult few years for the club, so for it to find itself back itself back in such a predicament is a shame.

Robins has handled the campaign well, so will be hoping his side can put this aside for Tuesday’s game to take an impressive result from 2nd place Blackburn.