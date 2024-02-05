Highlights Coventry City made interesting moves in the January transfer window, bringing in Victor Torp and Ephron Mason-Clark while losing Kyle McFadzean.

Ephron Mason-Clark's signing is particularly exciting, as he is a pacy and talented forward with impressive stats in League One.

Coventry City's decision to allow Mason-Clark to finish the season at Peterborough demonstrates their well-run and strategic approach to transfers.

With the transfer window now behind us, it turned out to be an interesting one at Coventry City.

With the Sky Blues having been in great form over the last couple of months, Mark Robins' side are now once again in play-off contention after last year's heartbreak against Luton Town at Wembley and as such, were constantly looking at ways in which they could strengthen their squad ahead of the rest of the season.

In the end, it was a month which saw both incomings and outgoings.

For example, Danish midfielder Victor Torp joined the club for a reported £1.2 million fee, whilst Kyle McFadzean departed for Blackburn Rovers permanently.

A full list of the ins and outs can be seen below.

Coventry City's January 2024 transfer window Transfers in Player Deal Joined/Joined from Reported Fee Victor Torp Permanent Sarpsborg £1.2 million Ephron Mason-Clark Permanent Peterborough United £3.5 million Transfers out Kyle McFadzean Permanent Blackburn Rovers Free Tom Costello Permanent Galway United Free Justin Obikwu Loan Grimsby Town N/A Ephron Mason-Clark Loan Peterborough United N/A

Coventry City sign Ephron Mason-Clark

One of the deals that stands out among the others as a particularly exciting addition for the club, with Ephron Mason-Clark having joined Coventry City on a permanent basis before heading back to Peterborough for the rest of the season on loan.

The club got the deal over the line on transfer deadline day, with Mark Robins telling ccfc.co.uk upon its completion: "We are delighted to agree the transfer of Ephron to Coventry City."

“He is a pacy and exciting forward, who plays off the left, and has a great attitude both on and off the pitch.

"We’re really pleased to bring Ephron to the Club and we’re sure that our fans will be too, although we will have to wait until the summer to see him in a Sky Blue shirt."

Ephron Mason-Clark's League One statistics

As Robins touched upon, Mason-Clark is an incredibly exciting talent, and has been one of the standout players in League One so far this campaign.

And as such, his signing is a reminder that Coventry City are one of the best-run clubs in the Championship and EFL.

The 24-year-old, who mainly operates on the left but can play across the front line, has been in excellent form for promotion-chasing Peterborough United, with 15 goals and eight assists in all competitions so far this campaign.

His statistics are also impressive, too, and as you can see below, he ranks highly in a number of metrics compared to his League One peers this season.

Ephron Mason-Clark's 2023/24 Peterborough United League One Stats Matches 28 Starts 28 Goals 10 Expected goals (xG) 8.07 Assists 5 Expected assists (xA) 5.46 Shots (per 90) 3 Shots on target (per 90) 1 Successful passes (per 90) 18 Successful dribbles (per 90) 2 Dribble success (per 90) 56.7% Touches (per 90) 44 Touches in opposition box (per 90) 6 Stats Correct As Of February 4, 2024 - As Per FOTMOB

As well as signing a player on the up, currently performing well, what is most likeable about the Coventry deal, and which demonstrates how well run they are as a club, is the fact that the player is finishing the season at Peterborough.

Clearly, the Sky Blues do not feel he would benefit from coming into things mid-season, and as such, rather than force that, have allowed him to finish the currently successful campaign he is having with Posh - Darragh MacAnthony did orchestrate that particular caveat but the fact Cov were willing to agree to it showed their desire to get the winger before anyone.

This will then allow Mason-Clark a full pre-season with Coventry in the summer, where he will get a real chance to get to grips with Mark Robins and the club, which arguably maximises his chances of being a successful signing.

We shouldn't be surprised given that the club has been on an upward trajectory for some time now, but Mason-Clark's signing is another reminder that the Coventry City are a very well-run side indeed.