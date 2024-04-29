Ask the majority of Hull City fans how they felt about the side's play-off prospects after a 2-0 home defeat to Stoke City on March 29th, and they'd most likely have resigned themselves to yet another season of Championship football.

However, after suffering another defeat just days later in a Yorkshire derby against Elland Road, the Tigers have drastically changed their fortunes, and have given themselves a chance of reaching the post-season lottery with a game to spare.

And if they are to reach the play-offs for the first time since beating Sheffield Wednesday at Wembley eight years ago, they owe an awful lot of gratitude to one man in particular.

Noah Ohio's pivotal impact on Hull City's play-off chances

That's in reference to Noah Ohio, who was a relative unknown to most supporters prior to his January arrival on loan from Belgian Pro League outfit, Standard Liege.

At a time when City were without the services of Liam Delap through a three-month absence after sustaining a knee issue in early January, the addition of Ohio was viewed as a shrewd piece of business, especially when taking Hull's recent record with loanees into the equation.

The 21-year-old Netherlands youth international was short of match fitness and sharpness upon his arrival, but was still able to make a vital contribution during a spell of three consecutive 2-1 away victories in February, netting a 75th minute winner away at Rotherham United, just eight minutes after he replaced Anass Zaroury.

Noah Ohio's Hull City Stats Total Matches Played 7 Matches Started 1 Goals 3 Minutes per Game 28 Scoring Frequency (Mins) 65 Goals per Game 0.4 Shots per Game 1.0 Average Rating 6.8 All stats as per Sofascore (Correct as of 29/04/24)

His one and only start to date came in the aforementioned dismal display against Stoke on Good Friday, with his full debut at the time, one of very few positives for Liam Rosenior to take.

However, Ohio's popularity with the fans has skyrocketed in the last week or so, after notching two further strikes, despite only clocking up 195 minutes since his first appearance on February 3rd.

The first of those saw him be in exactly the right place to profit from Bobby Thomas' glaring error to give City a crucial three points away to Coventry City last Wednesday, before slamming home a vital 86th minute equaliser against promotion-chasing Ipswich Town on Saturday night - a goal which keeps the Tigers' play-off dream alive on the very last day.

Super-sub showcases Hull City's current mentality

In recent weeks, Hull's ambition of reaching the play-offs had often been questioned by outsiders, with many arguing that there was too much ground to gain when looking to catch either Norwich City or West Bromwich Albion.

However, the results on Saturday mean that Hull start the day just two points behind Carlos Corberan's side, and Ohio's post-match comments on Saturday on Sky Sports epitomises the mentality that surrounds the MKM Stadium at present.

"If I was a neutral, I'd have loved to have watched that game at home," he stated. "It was great but we keep going. I'm happy to contribute, but it's a team game - we did it all together - and now it's down to the last game."

The centre-forward was then quick to hail his teammates and Rosenior's impact on him, despite receiving the tag of "super-sub" in East Yorkshire.

"I've got the trust of all the boys and the manager, and however many minutes he gives me, I try to do my best," Ohio added.

"The last two games have been good for me. I hope to have the same impact on the last game, but most importantly it's about the team."

He concluded: "Hopefully we can win and get to the play-offs."

Related "Word spreads" - Liam Rosenior makes Hull City transfer claim Rosenior's recent comments regarding loan players could give the Tigers an upper hand in the upcoming transfer window

Ohio could be a key asset if Hull reach the play-offs

As we've seen so often in the play-offs, there are a number of factors which can swing them in any side's favour, and Ohio could definitely prove to be a difference-maker in them for Hull, if results fall their way on Saturday afternoon.

The Dutchman has built up a knack of being in the right place at pivotal moments of the season, which is a necessity for any side hoping to achieve promotion at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, May 26th.

All three of his goals have showcased different requirements needed from a centre-forward, with his winner at Rotherham being a low drive past Viktor Johansson, prior to the aforementioned finishes in the last two games.

Even if Hull aren't able to reach the play-offs or the Premier League, there will be a hype train gathering momentum around Ohio, and supporters would definitely like to see him extend his stay in Hull next season, something which the head coach hasn't ruled out either.