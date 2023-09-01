Highlights Coventry City has shown interest in midfielder John Swift from West Bromwich Albion, but talks have not progressed due to the Baggies' high valuation.

The deal might not be dead in the water as the deadline approaches, with West Brom likely to reignite their interest in Swift in the final hours.

John Swift could be a good signing for Coventry City, as he has consistently created chances and has versatility in his game. West Brom's need for funds could make this a great opportunity for Coventry to acquire a proven player.

Coventry City have reportedly shown interest in West Bromwich Albion midfielder John Swift before the 11pm deadline.

As per Tom Collomosse, the Sky Blues have been keen to lure the 28-year-old to the CBS Arena all week but talks have not progressed to any final stages yet due to the Baggies’ high valuation.

It is mentioned though that the deal might not be dead in the water as the deadline ticks down, with the Midlands outfit set to reignite their interest for the playmaker in the last few hours.

Carlos Corberan’s West Brom have started the season in positive fashion, taking seven points from their opening four league matches with Swift contributing two goals against Swansea City and Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Coventry boss Mark Robins has insisted he wants to see two more deals get over the line by tonight while Sky Blues owner Doug King has admitted they may only see one new face through the building.

Who is John Swift?

John Swift began his footballing career through the youth ranks at Chelsea back in 2014 and made his professional debut for the Blues on the final day of the 2014/15 Premier League campaign against Cardiff City.

He then had three consecutive loans out from the West London club at Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford scoring a measly nine goals in the process, but then found a permanent move to Reading and had much more of a successful spell.

Joining the Royals in 2016, the attacking midfielder was an ever-present in the side, appearing 187 times, scoring 32 goals and registering 36 assists.

In his final season in Berkshire, Swift recorded his highest tally of contributions in a single campaign, recording 11 goals and 13 assists from 38 league matches.

This in turn earned him a move to West Bromwich Albion following the expiration of his contract at Reading.

Despite having to deal with a manager change from Steve Bruce to Carlos Corberan midway through the season, Swift remained heavily involved in the West Midlands, featuring in 45 games with six goals and nine assists to his name as Albion missed out on a play-off place.

Would John Swift be a good signing for Coventry City?

With the departure of Gustavo Hamer earlier in the window to Sheffield United, Coventry City are still crying out for a player in their team to make up for the creativity they have lost, and John Swift could be the perfect replacement if a deal can be struck.

In the 2022/23 campaign, the 28-year-old finished third in the Championship for chances created - finishing on 82, which proves he has the ability to provide consistent performances and give his forwards the best possible chance of scoring every week.

The former England youth international also has versatility in abundance and has shown different sides to his game particularly for the Baggies, covering in central and attacking midfield as well as the left-wing.

With West Brom still in need of funds from player sales after their parachute payments ran out, Mark Robins could see this as a great opportunity to snap up a proven player at this level who could fire them towards promotion contention once again.