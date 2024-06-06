Highlights Coventry City interested in Belgian striker Mitchy Ntelo, who has impressed in Bulgarian top flight for Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

Ntelo could add dynamism to Sky Blues' attack, joining talents like Ellis Simms and Haji Wright.

Addition of Ntelo could be a potential cost-effective signing for Coventry, as they continue to strengthen squad with European talents.

Coventry City are expressing an interest in Belgian striker Mitchy Ntelo, according to reports.

In recent times, the Sky Blues have held great success stories among their ranks in attacking areas, with the likes of the highly-reputable Viktor Gyokeres building his stock at the West Midlands outfit before moving to Sporting CP, where the Portuguese outfit currently hold a reported €100 million release clause.

It took the Swede's replacements - Ellis Simms and Haji Wright - a reasonable amount of time to adjust to Mark Robins' philosophy, before both centre-forwards ended the season in fine form, with the former Everton man netting 13 times in the Championship, whilst Wright accumulated 16 goals, with both also key in the Sky Blues' well-documented FA Cup run.

And, whilst both enter the upcoming second tier season off the back of strong form, Robins is continuing his search to add further numbers to his already impressive squad.

Coventry City linked with Lokomotiv Plovdiv forward Mitchy Ntelo

That is because a report on Thursday has linked Coventry with a potential swoop for Belgian striker Mitchy Ntelo, who currently plies his trade for Bulgarian First Professional Football League outfit, Lokomotiv Plovdiv.

The revelations come from Belgian reporter, Sacha Tavolieri via Twitter, with the claim also stating that the second tier side are set to face competition for his signature from clubs across the continent.

Tavolieri states that his current employers will demand a fee in the region of €1.2 million - which equates to approximately £1.02 million - given the interest showcased in the 23-year-old.

The report states that Coventry are "very interested" in acquiring the Belgian's services, and have therefore placed him on a list of potential incomings across the summer transfer window.

However, this has been rivaled by Russian outfit FC Khimki, who made their return to the Russian Premier League after winning the First Division last season, with Tavolieri stating the club have registered an opening bid in the region of €700,000, which falls short of Plovdiv's reported valuation.

Mitchy Ntelo's career so far

Obviously, Ntelo will be an unknown to a vast majority of Coventry supporters, but he has enjoyed a relatively fruitful beginning to his professional career since progressing through the youth system of Zulte Waregem and Standard Liège.

The one-time Belgium Under-19 international was initially sent out on loan to MVV Maastricht, where he scored 10 times in 34 Eerste Divisie appearances, before joining Sporting Charleroi in August 2022, linking up with the club's 'Zebra Elites' squad who featured in the 1ste Nationale division, accumulating four goals in 31 appearances.

Mitchy Ntelo's Career so far Apps Goals Assists MVV Maastricht (Loan) 36 10 3 Zebra Elites 41 5 - Sporting Charleroi 4 - - Lokomotiv Plovdiv 15 5 4 Total 96 20 7 All stats as per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 06/06/24)

Ntelo then made a minor breakthrough into Charleroi's first-team plans at the beginning of last season, making a further four appearances, all of which came from the substitutes' bench.

He would then move to his current employers Plovdid in January, where he has tallied five goals and four assists across 15 games in all competitions, as they came fifth in the Bulgarian division's post-season 'Championship round' with 58 points.

Coventry City looking to add more dynamism to their attack

This signing would represent yet another dynamic option for the aforementioned Robins, who already secured the signature of Brazilian-Australian winger, Raphael Borges Rodrigues on a four-year contract.

City already possess a formidable-looking attack in Simms and Wright, who will also be joined by Ephron Mason-Clark and Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, with the Japanese winger continuing his recovery from a long-term back injury which kept him out from February onward.

The Sky Blues have enjoyed great success when shopping in the European market in recent times, with Gustavo Hamer and current full-back, Milan van Ewijk proving to be big hits with supporters.

Ntelo could also be viewed as a long-term replacement for the experienced Matty Godden, who was linked with a potential move to League One outfit Charlton Athletic last month.

For such a minimal fee, the acquisition of Ntelo could be yet another risk worth taking.