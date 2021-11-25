Coventry City injury update emerges concerning Chelsea loanee

Coventry City’s on loan Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter has returned to the European champions for treatment, as per a report from Coventry Live.

The 24-year-old has been a key figure in Coventry’s defence this season, playing 13 times since his loan move from The Blues.

Clarke-Salter has been operating as the left centre-back for Robins’ side, possessing the physical traits to succeed with the Championship club, whilst he has also displayed that he is a composed figure in possession and can start attacks.

However, the 24-year-old, who has been suffering from an Achilles problem for a while now, will now head back to Chelsea, with Robins detailing the latest on Clarke-Salter to Coventry Live: “Jake’s back at Chelsea and we await to hear back from them on him.

“He maybe a little bit of time. It’s an Achilles injury that he’s been playing and working with, and it’s just a little bit sore.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long but it may be a week or two weeks, maybe three weeks.

“We don’t know. We just have to bear with it and wait for more information but, like I say, it is what it is at the moment.”

The verdict

Clarke-Salter has proven to be a good addition thus far in the left centre-back role, for both his defensive capabilities and the way he brings the ball forward from the first third.

He is a player who is benefitting massively from being in this confident Coventry side, with his latest loan spell probably being the most effective.

Coventry will hope to have the defender back and fit as soon as possible, but still possess some strong defensive options in his absence.

It will be interesting to see how long Clarke-Salter will be out for and if his absence will change Coventry’s form.