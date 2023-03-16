Coventry City have now entered negotiations with Viktor Gyokeres in their quest to get him tied down to a long-term deal, according to this afternoon's update from Coventry Live.

The 24-year-old has been in exceptional form for the Sky Blues again this season, stepping up well in the absence of Callum O'Hare and recording 19 goals and seven assists in just 38 competitive appearances during the 2022/23 campaign.

Having more time to add to that total between now and the end of the season, he has been the subject of interest from elsewhere from plenty of clubs in the Premier League, with AFC Bournemouth, Everton, Fulham and Leeds United all believed to be keen on him.

Football Insider have reported that he could be available for as little as £10m this summer with his contract expiring in the summer of 2024, with the Midlands outfit likely to be desperate not to lose him for free.

The Sky Blues still have a chance of forcing their way into the play-offs at the end of the season, though their hopes were dealt a blow in midweek as they could only secure a 1-1 draw away at relegation battlers Wigan Athletic.

Promotion would provide them with a boost in their quest to keep him - but they aren't waiting until the end of the season to take action with the Sky Blues now reported to have entered negotiations with him regarding a new deal.

The Verdict:

This is promising news for Coventry's supporters who will be desperate to see him tied down to fresh terms.

Although some won't be too optimistic about the club's chances of tying him down to fresh terms considering the amount of interest there is in him, Huddersfield Town managed to get Lewis O'Brien to sign a new contract even after he was linked with a move away.

They had to put a release clause into his contract though and the Sky Blues could be in a similar situation with Gyokeres if he agrees fresh terms - because he won't want to be trapped at the Coventry Building Society Arena if Mark Robins' men remain in the Championship for the next few seasons.

If he doesn't sign a new deal, the one big positive for them is the fact several teams seem to be interested in recruiting him, potentially allowing them to create a bidding war and generate a decent amount of money from his sale because of that.

Ideally though, they will want to see him remain at the CBS Arena for the foreseeable future.