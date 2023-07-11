Viktor Gyokeres has been seen on a flight to Portugal to complete his move from Coventry City to Sporting CP, via Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish international forward has been an outstanding addition for the Sky Blues since his permanent move from Brighton and Hove Albion, scoring 17 league goals during the 21/22 campaign.

He then followed that up with an even better season last time out, netting 21 times in the Championship and recording a further 12 assists to help Mark Robins' side reach the play-off final.

Such form meant that the 25-year-old was always going to attract attention at a higher level, and Coventry’s failure to win promotion, as they lost the play-off final to Luton Town at Wembley, immediately cast Gyokeres' future at the CBS Arena into doubt.

Gyokeres is heading into the final year of his deal with Coventry, which weakens Mark Robins' side's negotiating hand. They risk losing the Swede for nothing next summer if they fail to cash-in now.

There has been plenty of interest in Gyokeres throughout the summer so far. A quartet of Premier League clubs are said to be keen in the form of West Ham United, Brentford, Fulham, and Wolverhamton Wanderers.

Serie A side Atalanta were the latest club to be mentioned in association with Gyokeres, as detailed in a report from The Sun.

However, it appears as though the fourth placed side in the Primeria Liga last season have won the race for the Swedish international centre-forward.

Sporting have cash to spend, having sold midfielder Manuel Ugarte to Paris Saint-Germain for a reported fee of around €60million earlier in the window.

The Record had reported that the fee to take Gyokeres to Sporting was to be around €18 million, which can rise to €20 million (£17 million) along with the inclusion of a sell-on clause if Gyokeres is sold on for a profit further down the line.

What's the latest on Viktor Gyokeres' move from Coventry to Sporting CP?

Earlier today Fabrizio Romano confirmed a deal had been struck, with Gyokeres set to fly to Portugal to seal the transfer.

Romano explained that the transfer fee was higher than initially stated for the Swede, and that it is a club-record fee of around €24 million (£20.4 million) for Sporting to buy the 25-year-old.

Gyokeres has since been spotted aboard the plane, with Romano providing a further update on the situation. He took to Twitter and said: "Sporting new record signing Viktor Gyokeres on his way to Lisbon.

"Here’s Gyokeres with his agent Hasan Cetinkaya after documents signed as Sporting will pay €24m fee to Coventry.

"He's coming to Lisbon."

Is Sporting a good move for Gyokeres?

It would not have been a surprise if Gyokeres had ended up in the Premier League this summer, but simply put: he needed to be playing at a higher level. Obviously, the Portuguese top-flight is a higher quality division than the Championship.

Not only that, but the Swedish international can test himself in European competition, too. Sporting have qualified for the group stage of the Europa League. He has the chance to make himself known across Europe next season.

At 25, Gyokeres is entering the peak years of his career as a professional, and could have another move to an even higher level should he yet again manage to prove himself with the Portuguese giants.