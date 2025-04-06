Coventry City could be set to lose two experienced players from their dressing room, with time running out before their contracts at the CBS Arena expire this summer.

Midfielder Jamie Allen has been with Coventry since the start of the 2019/20 campaign but could see his association with the Sky Blues end after this season.

Boyhood Cov fan Jamie Paterson only arrived at the CBS Arena in February but only signed a deal until the end of the season, leaving his future in just as much doubt as Allen.

Here we take a look at all the players who could well leave Coventry this summer if nothing happens....

Jamie Allen

Approaching seven years of service with Coventry, Allen is only 30-years-old.

The midfielder arrived from neighbours Burton Albion in the summer of 2019 for an undisclosed fee, and has gone on to become a consistent provider of performances for Coventry City.

After initially being used sparingly during Lampard’s first eight games in charge of Coventry, Allen has become a regular starter in recent weeks, culminating in a strong performance against Sunderland just before the international break.

As such, fans are quite clearly keen to keep the midfielder at the CBS Arena, and it appears manager Lampard is of a similar opinion.

Lampard told CoventryLive: "So the conversations are ongoing at this point and I can’t put enough on good players who want to play for this club, who train well, and those two you mentioned do that. So we’ll see what happens.

“What Jamie’s done has been so, so impressive to me because of his attitude when he wasn’t playing.

"The reason he came in and did so well was the way he was training when he wasn’t in the team. He works, doesn’t speak so much, gets on with his job and I have got a lot of respect for that.”

Those quotes came from Lampard in February, but when asked for an update at the end of March, the former Chelsea boss revealed that there had been no change in Allen’s contract circumstances.

Lampard had also been speaking about goalkeeper Ben Wilson, who was also set to be out of contract this summer but has since signed an extension.

Allen will hope that is repeated with his own contract situation.

Jamie Paterson

Jamie Paterson completed a lifelong dream when he came off the bench to make his Coventry City debut against Preston in February.

The 33-year-old had arrived as a free agent following his release from MLS outfit Charlotte, with the attacking midfielder returning to England to sign for the club he supported as a boy.

However, it has been far from a dream for Paterson, who has made just four appearances out of a possib