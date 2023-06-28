Coventry City will want to have a summer transfer window that makes them stronger heading into the new season, not weaker.

The Sky Blues are preparing themselves for interest in two of their big-name players this summer, Gustavo Hamer, and Viktor Gyokeres.

Both players are entering the final 12 months of their contracts, but it seems Gyokeres is the one who is getting the most attention.

The Swedish international is being linked with a possible move away this summer or next summer, but either way, the club is looking at replacements.

It has emerged that Coventry will target Swansea City’s Morgan Whittaker as a replacement for Gyokeres, according to the Sunday Mirror Sports News Editor Darren Witcoop.

What is the latest with Viktor Gyokeres’ future?

The Swedish international is a man in demand this summer, as he enjoyed another fantastic season with Coventry, scoring 21 goals.

The play-off final defeat to Luton Town cast doubt over the player's future at the club, as he is entering the final year of his deal with the Sky Blues.

It had been rumoured that he could stay for another season and leave the club for free next summer, but it now seems likely that he will leave the Midlands club this summer.

Sporting CP, West Ham United and Wolves have all been linked with a move for the forward, while Burnley who have previous interest haven’t been ruled out, as a report from TEAMtalk suggest the club are going to make a new offer.

So, that being said, Coventry are looking at possible replacements and, according to Witcoop, have identified Whittaker of Swansea.

What is Morgan Whittaker’s situation?

Whittaker enjoyed a successful first half of the 2022/23 season on loan at Plymouth Argyle before being recalled by the Swans and spending the rest of the season in and out of the team.

The winger’s future is up in the air this summer, as he seemed disappointed to end his spell at Plymouth and just sit on the bench at Swansea.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have held a strong interest in the 22-year-old for a while now, and they are believed to be keen on reigniting it this summer.

While Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher is keen on reuniting with the attacker again this summer.

Coventry’s interest in Whittaker was first reported by Football Insider back at the beginning of this month. It now seems the club are going to pursue a move should Gyokeres depart the CBS Arena, but they may face stiff competition.