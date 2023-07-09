Coventry City are one of three sides to have joined the race for former Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, according to Alan Nixon.

The Sky Blues look set to lose Viktor Gyokeres to Sporting Lisbon and despite already bringing in Ellis Simms as a potential replacement, Mark Robins will probably be looking to strengthen his forward department further before the summer window closes.

Not only are the Sky Blues losing Gyokeres, but Martyn Waghorn has departed on the expiration of his contract and Fabio Tavares suffered a major injury last season, so there is a need for them to strengthen their forward area once again.

Sharp could fit the bill - and is currently available on a free transfer after being released by Paul Heckingbottom's Blades this summer following their promotion back to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The 37-year-old played a part for United last season but with the club having other forwards at their disposal including Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison, the promoted side deemed him surplus to requirements.

Who else is in the race for Billy Sharp?

Nixon also believes Hull City and Derby County are keen on the experienced forward, with the Tigers losing Aaron Connolly at the end of last season following the expiration of his loan deal at the MKM Stadium.

Derby have already brought in a forward during this transfer window, with Conor Washington joining from Rotherham. However, they will probably need another forward or two to come in following David McGoldrick's departure.

McGoldrick, who was Sharp's former teammate at Sheffield United, was an integral figure for the Rams last term but opted against extending his stay at Pride Park and decided to link up with Notts County instead.

Darren Witcoop believes Sharp has held talks with Rotherham United and with this, the Millers could have a good chance of signing him if he wants to remain local. But this competition will be a blow for Matt Taylor's side if they did want to recruit him.

Which club should Billy Sharp join?

Considering his age, game time probably isn't a key priority for him at this stage because he knows he probably won't be able to start every game.

However, he's very fit for his age and could probably play an important role somewhere, so as long as he gets the chance to play in most games, he would probably be happy with that.

A move to Coventry would probably be the most tempting for him if he wants to win another promotion - because Mark Robins' side came so close last season and it would be difficult to see their rise being halted anytime soon. This is even considering the fact they are set to lose Viktor Gyokeres.

Hull could be another good destination with Liam Rosenior looking to guide the Tigers into the promotion mix - but it would be difficult to see him going to Derby considering he has played for Nottingham Forest before and may not be keen to link up with their arch-rivals.

Looking at the potential options he has, a switch to Coventry would probably be ideal for him.