Attacking midfielder Callum O'Hare became a key player for Mark Robins' Coventry City side during his five years with the club as both a loanee and a permanent fixture with the Sky Blues.

However, City fans were left disappointed when he departed the Midlands for South Yorkshire in the summer, joining Sheffield United upon the expiry of his contract.

26-year-old O'Hare started out as a youngster with Aston Villa, making nine senior appearances between 2017 and 2019, before going out on loan with League Two side Carlisle United.

The youngster's energetic performances caught the attention of Coventry City - then a League One club - who borrowed the 21-year-old from their neighbours for the 2019/20 campaign.

While the season would finish early due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sky Blues were awarded the third-tier title using a points-per-game ratio, with the midfielder playing an ever-growing part in the success.

While Villa decided to release O'Hare that summer, Coventry didn't hesitate in snapping him up on a permanent basis, the talented playmaker signing a three-year deal.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City statistics (2019–2024), as per Transfermarkt Statistic Total Games 182 Goals 22 Assists 30 YC's 16 RC's 0 Total Minutes Played 12,861'

Despite an unfortunate, lengthy injury lay-off in 2022/23, O'Hare's overall influence on a consistently successful City side during his time at the club marked him out as one of the best creative talents outside the Premier League.

His effervescent manner combined with fantastic technical ability drew interest from Burnley, Southampton, and Leicester City over the last year, but after failing to agree new terms with Robins' side, it was Championship rivals Sheffield United that O'Hare would join over the summer, penning a four-year-deal with the Blades.

O'Hare settling in nicely at Bramall Lane

The midfielder appears to have adjusted well to his new club, starting all four Championship matches, mainly operating in the 'number 10' role behind striker Kieffer Moore.

The Blades have got off to a solid start to life back in the second-tier following Premier League relegation last time out, with Chris Wilder's side unbeaten thus far, winning and drawing two matches against Preston, Watford, QPR and Norwich City respectfully.

O'Hare's performances have generally been good, and while he is yet to reach his best form at this early stage in his United career, it appears the move has been a shrewd one for both player and club.

Seemingly enjoying linking up with former Sky Blues teammate Gustavo Hamer as the creative heartbeat of Wilder's side, the midfielder has enjoyed finding pockets of space and causing chaos on the half-turn.

Despite not finding the net yet, O'Hare played a major role in United's early winner in their last match against Watford. The Solihull-born man's driving run into the box ultimately led to a Hornets own goal attributed to goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann.

Midfielder explains his decision to leave Coventry and join Sheffield United

Many Coventry fans were a little surprised when O'Hare opted to join the Blades rather than move up a level and try his hand in the Premier League.

Some thought of it as a sideways move, but Coventry Live reported the reasoning straight from the horses mouth, as O'Hare told BBC Radio Sheffield :"I wanted the chance to play all the time. That’s what I love doing the most and what footballers want to do, play football.

“The manager had the trust in me. I know that there were a lot of teams interested but, for me, it’s just about playing football and showing what I can do. So I feel like after the last couple of years that I have had, being able to do that and show everyone what I can do is what I want to do this year, and that’s the main reason why I came here, to get football."

When asked why he'd decided to leave Coventry at this juncture, O'Hare said: “Obviously I got injured and came back and I was flying. And then things happened and I was took out of the team, so it was just a frustrating one. I just want to be playing football, so, for me the motivation is to just get on the pitch and excite the fans and win football games, and that’s what I am here to do.”

Coventry fans will remain disappointed that the midfielder chose to move on to another club at the same level, but O'Hare seems clear about his decision and the reasoning behind it, and it's fair to say the Sky Blues loss is the Blades' gain.