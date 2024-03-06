Highlights Mark Robins has led Coventry City to two promotions, including a return to the Championship after 8 years in 2020.

Robins broke a 47-year record by finishing in the top six of a division in 2017/18, leading to promotion via playoffs.

Robins' successful tenure at Coventry City showcases the impact of stability and patience with a manager in football clubs.

On this day seven years ago Mark Robins was appointed manager of Coventry City for the second time, and what a ride it has been since 2017 for both him and the Sky Blues.

The ex-Barnsley and Huddersfield Town boss has turned around fortunes massively at the Coventry Building Society Arena, overseeing two promotions to return the side to the Championship for the first time in in eight years in 2020.

The side have kicked on even further since then, having narrowly missed out on a spot back in the Premier League after playoff final defeat to Luton Town last season.

It just goes to show what stability and patience with a manager can do at a football club, and something a lot of fans would love to see at their own team.

Mark Robins’ Coventry City journey

Robins initially joined Cov back in September 2012 following their relegation from the Championship the previous season, and soon turned around fortunes to have his side bounding up the table before his departure for Huddersfield just five months later.

His time with the Terriers lasted barely over a season, before he spent just as long at Scunthorpe United until he was sacked in January 2016.

After more than a year out the game Robins returned to the Sky Blues the day after previous boss Russell Slade had been sacked - March 6th 2017 - and things have gone from strength to strength since.

The ex-Manchester United man broke a hoodoo of 47 years without finishing in the top six of a division with a sixth-placed finish in 2017/18 as they went up to League One via the playoffs, before romping home to victory in the 19/20 campaign.

Just three defeats all season saw the Sky Blues sit top of the table as the season was curtailed due to COVID-19, which saw City back in the second division for the first time since 2013.

It hasn’t been all plain sailing along the way for Robins and his team though, problems with landlords Wasps RFC seeing his side having to play home matches out of the city.

That promotion winning campaign saw Coventry play their matches at St Andrews - home of rivals Birmingham City - although they didn’t let that break their stride as they topped the table.

That situation persisted into the following season as the Sky Blues returned to the second tier, but Robins carried to plough away in the dugout to keep his side in the division with a respectable 16th-placed finish.

It just goes to show what can be done when a manager is given time at the helm to deliver the goods with a side, with Coventry improving on their league position in each of the last five seasons testament to that.

From a side that looked out of sorts in the fourth division to one that is constantly playing free-flowing football with an attacking intent - as highlighted by a 5-0 victory over Rotherham United on the eve of Robins’ big anniversary - the 54-year-old will go down as one of the club’s greatest ever managers.

The Championship’s longest serving managers

Robins does not have much competition in the longest Championship manager stakes, with Preston North End’s Ryan Lowe the second-longest serving boss at just two years, two months and 28 days in charge at Deepdale.

Kieran McKenna was appointed at Ipswich Town just 13 days later than Lowe, which makes the duo the only other managers in the league to have been with their current club for over two years.

English football's current longest-serving managers (top four tiers) Name Team Division Appointed Length of tenure 1 Simon Weaver Harrogate Town League Two 21 May 2009 14 years, 289 days 2 Jürgen Klopp Liverpool Premier League 8 October 2015 8 years, 149 days 3 Pep Guardiola Manchester City Premier League 1 July 2016 7 years, 248 days 4 Mark Robins Coventry City Championship 6 March 2017 7 years, 0 days 5 Thomas Frank Brentford Premier League 16 October 2018 5 years, 141 days 6 Mikel Arteta Arsenal Premier League 22 December 2019 4 years, 74 days 7 David Moyes West Ham United Premier League 30 December 2019 4 years, 66 days 8 Ian Evatt Bolton Wanderers League One 1 July 2020 3 years, 248 days 9 Nigel Clough Mansfield Town League Two 6 November 2020 3 years, 120 days 10 Jon Brady Northampton Town League One 10 February 2021 3 years, 24 days As of March 6th 2024, Source: Transfermarkt

Carlos Corberan’s 16 month stint at West Bromwich Albion is next longest, while Michael Carrick, Liam Rosenior and David Wagner are the only other three bosses to be in position for over a year.

12 clubs have changed their manager since the season began, and it just goes to highlight how special Robins’ tenure at Coventry has been.

Even with continued to success and reported interest from other EFL clubs including Norwich City before appointing Wagner, he has stayed loyal to the club and fanbase that have given him support right the way through his tenure.

Only Simon Weaver at Harrogate Town boasts a longer tenure at their current club than Robins, having been in charge of the Yorkshire side for over 14 years, while Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp top the Sky Blues boss if you include Premier League managers.

All four of those managers have experienced incredible transformations in their respective clubs while they have overseen proceedings; just proving how pivotal longevity at a football club can be, if only more owners would take note.