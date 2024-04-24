Highlights Van Ewijk's versatility and exceptional performance in various positions make him a coveted player in the football world.

Statistically strong in both attacking and defensive aspects, he has caught the eye of top-tier clubs like Leeds and Sporting Lisbon.

After a standout display against Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final, it's evident that Van Ewijk's potential for growth is immense.

Another superb performance from Milan Van Ewijk against Manchester United was symptomatic of what has been a great debut season in English football for the Dutchman.

Having beaten Leeds in the race to sign the full-back from SC Heerenveen, Mark Robins will no doubt be delighted with how the 23-year-old has performed in his inconsistent side this season.

Balancing between right-midfield and right-back has been something that Van Ewijk has had to deal with, but the Netherlands under-21 international has handled it exceptionally and will seemingly be in the space for another big move sooner rather than later.

Van Ewijk shines for Coventry

One player that Robins has been able to rely on all year is Van Ewijk. Having missed just three games all campaign, he has been a stalwart in the Sky Blues side and after two brilliant seasons at Heerenveen, €4 million is beginning to look more of a steal each day.

In a poor start for Coventry, he was one of the better performers and scored his first goal for the club against Watford with a stunning free-kick from thirty yards out into the bottom corner. A string of decent performances followed, but post November he really began to show his true colours, with plenty of goal contributions and a lovely partnership building with Japanese winger, Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Despite his brilliant performances, an injury to Sakamoto in late February forced the Coventry manager to change the system and Van Ewijk has since been deployed in a more advanced role. The Dutch youth international has adapted well and performed superbly in the recent FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United, where he faced off against England international Marcus Rashford.

Speaking post-match to Ziggo Sport, Van Ewijk said: "I kept Rashford under reasonable control.

“But, of course, there are moments when he shows his qualities. Fortunately, I played a good match. I showed who I am today, so I can go home with my head held high.” he added.

Statistically, Van Ewijk has been superb

Watching him live, it's clear to see the 23-year-old is a very talented footballer and the numbers certainly back this up. In comparison, to his fellow full-backs, he ranks in the top 15% for goals and assists, progressive carries, and progressive passes received as per FBref.

Not only is going forward a strong point, but defensively, he can put in a shift. Coming in the top 30th percentile for all tackling and interception-related statistics. This was no more evident than against the Red Devils where he made two successful tackles and created three chances for his side from right-wing-back.

Milan Van Ewijk's Championship season as per FBref Appearances 38 Goals 2 Assists 5 Progressive Carries per 90 3.28 Progressive Passes received per 90 6.56 Tackles won per 90 1.87 Carries into final third per 90 1.90

Semi-final puts him in the shop window

The stunning comeback that Coventry so almost completed is an FA Cup memory that will last a lifetime.

For many City players, it came as an opportunity to prove themselves on the biggest stage and Van Ewijk, among others, did that. His brilliant performance facing off against Rashford, is something that many scouts from top tier clubs would have noticed and summer interest in the youngster is quite conceivable.

At just 23 years old, he represents a player that could still improve significantly, and with a contract until 2026, he could command a large fee. With Leeds and Sporting Lisbon both having interest in the full-back, it would be no surprise if one of them was to attempt to lure the Sky Blues star away with a tempting offer.

Premier League interest could also be likely and his versatility is something that may catch the eye of a side who play a three-back formation. Wolves and Crystal Palace are two sides that may be an ideal fit and would likely be able to offer a significant sum for a player of Van Ewijk's supreme quality.