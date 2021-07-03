Coventry City handed significant transfer boost as 7-figure offer receives response

Coventry City have agreed a deal to sign Viktor Gyokeres, according to Swedish publication Expressen.

The Swedish striker is facing an uncertain future after falling out of favour with Premier League side Brighton, with whom he’s made just three appearances during the last two seasons.

Gyokeres spent last season on loan in the Championship as he moved to Swansea City during the first half of the campaign, before moving to the Sky Blues on a loan agreement during the January transfer window.

During his time under Mark Robins the 23-year-old scored three goals in 19 appearances.

As a result of a late run of form with Coventry, it seems that the forward has made a decision over his long-term future.

Expressen. have claimed, as translated by Coventry Live, that the player has agreed terms over a move to the Ricoh Arena for a fee of 12 million Krona, a sum that equates to around £1million.

It’s said that Gyokeres had interest from other clubs in the Championship but a reunion with Robins seems to be on the cards with a deal expected to go through shortly.

The verdict

This could be a great move for Coventry City.

Viktor Gyokeres’s time with the Sky Blues last term was certainly mixed, but what we did see was a player who really adapted to life at the club as his loan spell progressed.

Towards the end of the spell supporters were starting to see the best of the 23-year-old and that’s why the club were so keen to get a deal done.

It sounds like it’s objective complete on that front and I’m sure that Mark Robins will be delighted to have this one all-but wrapped up.