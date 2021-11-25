Coventry City handed fitness boost

Coventry City striker Martyn Waghorn has returned to non-contact training with The Sky Blues as he continues his recovery from injury, as per a report from Coventry Live.

The vastly experienced centre-forward has missed out on the last four matchdays for Coventry because of a shoulder injury that was sustained during a training session.

Waghorn, who was a consistent start near the beginning of the campaign, had slightly dropped down the pecking order before suffering an injury that has kept him out in recent weeks.

Speaking to Coventry Live about the extent of Waghorn’s injury and an update on his progress, Robins said: “Waggy is joining in non-contact training.

Quiz: 30 questions about Coventry City’s best strikers from the last 5 years – Can you score 30/30?

1 of 30 1) How many goals has Viktor Gyokeres scored this season so far? 9 10 11 12

“He elected not to have the surgery because he can put his arm up.

“I think that was the litmus test. He can get his arm up above a certain point so it means he can maybe work on strengthening rather than have surgery, which is always a positive.

“So he’ll certainly be back quicker but the timescale will probably be down to Martyn and how he recovers from that injury.”

The verdict

Coventry have excellent competition for places up front, and the absence of Waghorn has meant that Matty Godden has started five out of the last six matches for The Sky Blues.

The return of Waghorn will once again increase the competition levels at the Coventry Building Society Arena and the former Derby County man will be fully focussed on regaining a starting spot once more.

The Sky Blues have endured an excellent start to the new Championship season, with Waghorn certainly playing his part in the early exchanges.

It will be interesting to see if Waghorn gets a run of starts when he returns, or if Godden or even Tyler Walker can beat him to regular football.