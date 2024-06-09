Coventry City have been handed a boost in their bid to keep hold of midfielder Ben Sheaf.

The 26-year-old was one of the standout performers at the CBS Arena last term and has therefore attracted interest not only in the Championship, but also from the Premier League.

One club credited with interest is recently promoted Ipswich Town, but journalist Alan Nixon has revealed via his Patreon that the Tractor Boys may be priced out of a move for his services.

That will be welcome news for the Sky Blues as a move to Ipswich may have been ideal for Sheaf, but links with a move away are unlikely to end there.

Ipswich Town set to be priced out of move for Coventry City midfielder Ben Sheaf

In his report, Nixon originally addressed Ipswich's pursuit of Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien, before adding that the Suffolk club are also keen on Sheaf.

However, Nixon revealed that O'Brien is likely to be available for under £10 million, with Sheaf reportedly valued by Coventry at considerably more than that.

A club that has recently been promoted to the Premier League may have presented the perfect move for Sheaf, allowing him to move up a division but still maximising his likely minutes in the side, so news that Ipswich may be unable to compete for his signature provides a significant boost to the chances of Coventry keeping him.

Having just missed out on the play-offs last year, and likely already losing Callum O'Hare on a free from the midfield unit this summer, keeping hold of Sheaf will be a key priority for Mark Robins' side heading into the new season.

Ben Sheaf saga unlikely to end despite Ipswich Town development

Although this news is a boost, it is unlikely to be the end of interest in the midfielder, with the likes of Fulham and Luton Town still in play.

Moving to the Hatters, who have just been relegated back to the second tier, may seem somewhat of a sideways step if Sheaf were to go there.

The Kenilworth Road outfit were in the top flight last year, but Coventry will be expecting to fight for similar positions as Rob Edwards' side in the next campaign, so Sheaf may see more merit in staying where he already has a nailed on starting position and reputation.

Fulham, however, may be more difficult to reject. A solid Premier League side, the Cottagers would offer Sheaf a secure pass to the top flight, but he may find himself in a greater battle to win first-team minutes.

Keeping Ben Sheaf would be a strong signal from Coventry City

With interest in Sheaf remaining strong despite his initially reported £10 million price tag, it is clear how highly the midfielder is rated by the clubs that are circling.

He was a key performer for the Sky Blues last season and to progress further in the league next term Robins' side need to focus on strengthening their squad. Losing Sheaf would represent the opposite of that.

Sheaf's Championship season, as per Whoscored Start (Sub) 30 (1) Goals 3 Assists 0 Tackles per 90 3.4 Interceptions per 90 1.4 Key passes per 90 1.1 Pass success rate 85.3%

If Coventry were able to fend off bids of upwards of £10 million and convince the Arsenal academy product to stay for the coming season, amid Premier League interest, it would be a strong showing of both of the project the Sky Blues have laid out and Sheaf's faith in that project.

Ipswich being priced out of the move is a step in the right direction, but there is still plenty of work to be done if the club are to have any hope of seeing Sheaf pull his Coventry shirt back on at the start of next season.