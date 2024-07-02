Coventry City’s interest in Nottingham Forest defender Joe Worrall has reportedly cooled.

That is according to Coventry Live, which states that the Sky Blues have spoken to the player himself, but wages are said to be an issue, and the club is now switching their attention elsewhere.

Coventry are likely going to be a busy side this summer, as Mark Robins looks to make sure his side has enough quality to make an impact on the play-offs.

A poor start to last season meant the club was playing catch-up, and in the end, with a poor finish to the season as well, they missed out on the play-offs by some distance.

Robins will be keen to avoid that this time around, and therefore, it may be expected that they will be busy in the coming weeks and months.

However, it looks unlikely that Worrall will be swapping Nottingham Forest for Coventry after this latest update.

Coventry City cool interest in Joe Worrall

It was reported by journalist Alan Nixon at the end of June that Coventry City, along with Sheffield United, had an interest in Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

It was stated that the Blades were looking into signing the player on a permanent basis, while the Sky Blues were looking into a possible loan deal.

Joe Worrall's stats per competition Divisions Apps Goals Championship 168 3 Premier League 37 1 Scottish Premiership 21 0 League Two 14 1 Süper Lig 6 1 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 2nd of July)

Worrall has fallen out of favour at Forest in recent times, with him spending the second half of last season on loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

It appears he still remains out of favour, and a move this summer looks likely, but it appears Coventry will not be his destination.

According to Coventry Live, the Sky Blues have cooled their interest in the defender after speaking to the player himself.

The report states that his wages are an issue and that the club has now turned its attention to other options.

Sheffield United are interested in Joe Worrall

Coventry City’s decision to cool interest in Joe Worrall will come as a welcome boost for Sheffield United, as they have also been mentioned with interest.

As well as Coventry being linked with Worrall, it was also claimed that the Blades were looking into a deal for the defender.

The Yorkshire side have a long-standing interest in the defender, with it even being reported that the club has opened talks with Forest about signing Worrall, as Chris Wilder is a big fan of the defender.

It has been claimed that the Premier League side are wanting around £4 million to let Worrall leave, but Coventry were only mentioned in regards to a possible loan deal.

Joe Worrall would have been a good signing for Coventry City

Coventry will have their reasons as to why they have cooled their interest in Joe Worrall, and if wages were a big stumbling block, then that is fair enough and understandable.

But it is obvious that Worrall would have been a very good signing for the Sky Blues, as he would have brought enormous leadership quality as well as Championship experience to Coventry’s defence.

But it wasn’t to be, and it is likely something that may disappoint Robins in terms of how they couldn’t get the deal over the line. However, the club will have their wage restrictions in place, and they will not scupper this to get a deal like Worrall over the line.