Coventry City hand opportunity to 20-year-old defender

Coventry City have taken left-back Lesley Duru on trial, a report from The Coventry Telegraph has revealed.

The Sky Blues enjoyed a promising campaign in the Championship this season, something they will be looking to build on with some solid business in the summer transfer window.

Duru meanwhile, was part of Fulham’s youth ranks during the 2020/21 season, but was released last summer, and has spent the current campaign playing in non-league with the likes of Glebe FC and Sevenoaks.

Now though, it seems that the 20-year-old could be about to force his way back into the professional ranks in the Championship.

According to this latest update, Duru is now on trial at Coventry and played for the club’s Under 23s in their recent clash with their counterparts from Ipswich.

It is thought that is one of a number of games that the 20-year-old has played in for Coventry’s youth teams, with it said that the full-back has impressed coach Luke Tisdale.

However, it is seemingly still to be decided whether Duru will be handed a permanent contract at the CBS Arena.

The Verdict

This is certainly an interesting one to consider from a Coventry City perspective.

With Ian Maatsen’s loan from Chelsea having now come to an end, it does seem as though the Sky Blues could benefit from some extra options on the left-hand side of their defence.

Duru could certainly offer them that cover, although the fact he was unable to earn a deal at Fulham, and has since been playing in non-league, means that may be a big step up for him.

However, if he has been impressing enough to play several games for Coventry’s Under 23s, it does seem as though he is doing some things right at the club, so the offer of a deal should probably not be ruled out yet.