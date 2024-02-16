Highlights Coventry City are performing well this season, aiming for back-to-back play-off finishes and having a strong run of form in the Championship.

Haji Wright, the striker brought in to replace Viktor Gyokeres, has shown potential but is inconsistent in his all-round play.

The arrival of Ephron Mason-Clark in the summer could pose a problem for Wright, as Mason-Clark has been impressive for Peterborough United and will be looking to secure a starting position at Coventry.

Coventry City are having a good season so far.

The Sky Blues are chasing back-to-back play-off finishes, having lost in the Championship play-off final to Luton Town on penalties last season.

After a rocky start to this campaign, Coventry are now one of the form teams in the division - they have only lost three times in the Championship since the start of December.

With the departures of star players such as Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres in the summer - to Sheffield United and Sporting Lisbon respectively - they needed replacing.

The striker brought in to replace Gyokeres was that of Haji Wright.

Wright has shown but quality but is inconsistent

Wright was brought in for a club record fee from Turkish side Antalyaspor, signing for a reported fee of £7.7 million.

Wright has shown that he has the ability to be a top striker at Championship level, but has not shown that ability on a regular basis when it comes to his all round play.

The 25-year-old’s back to goal play is not great, struggling to dominate in a crowded box, and he does not do well when operating as a striker to run in behind.

This is shown by his lack of touches - he averages just 34.8 touches per 90, putting him in the bottom 2% compared to other Championship strikers.

However, his output suggests otherwise. He has ten goals and five assists so far this season, in 19 starts and 11 further appearances off the bench.

Haji Wright 23/24 stats (as of 15/02/24, as per FotMob) Appearances 30 Goals 10 Expected goals (xG) 13.2 xG on target (xGOT) 10.3 Non-penalty xG 12.4 Shots 77 Shots on target 25 Assists 5

Wright has been mainly used down the middle for the Sky Blues. However, he has shown in recent games his ability may come into effect better on the left wing.

He scored a brace in the win against Millwall last Sunday afternoon, and his second goal showed that.

He burst off the left wing, using his great ability to separate from the full back in order to gain pace to shoot. He did just this, cutting in on his right foot and slotting into his near post.

Mason-Clark could provide Wright with major problem

Coventry made two signings in January, but one of them will be joining up with Mark Robins’ squad in the summer.

That player is Ephron Mason-Clark. Coventry signed him from League One side Peterborough United, for a reported fee of £4.25 million.

He will spend the rest of the season back on loan at Posh, with Peterborough reportedly accepting a £750,000 reduction from their initial £5 million asking price in exchange for having him back on loan.

Mason-Clark has been one of Peterborough’s best players so far this season, predominantly playing on the left wing.

So far he has 10 goals and five assists in 29 starts in League One, with the Posh chasing promotion back to the Championship.

With Mason-Clark arriving in the summer and Coventry spending a lot of money to bring him in, his move may affect Wright directly.

Mason-Clark will be looking to make this position his own, and prove himself having never played higher than League One level in his career.

If Robins manages to get Wright putting in these performances on a consistent basis, it may cause a massive dilemma come the summer about who to play on the wing.

Either way, it may hinder one of the two, and having spent a combined £12 million on the two of them, this is a tricky situation for them to be in.