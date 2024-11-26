Coventry City star Haji Wright will miss the next couple of matches with his ankle injury, which means he will be absent for Tuesday night's game against Burnley.

This update was revealed by interim manager Rhys Carr, who told Coventry Live that the player had a scan on his ankle to determine the extent of his injury.

Wright's injury isn't ideal during what is an important set of fixtures for the Sky Blues, who will be desperate to get themselves back on track following a very underwhelming start to the season.

In the absence of the United States international, they were able to secure a 2-2 draw against Sheffield United on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Normal Bassette and Bobby Thomas ensuring they won a point against the Blades.

But they would have wanted Wright for their next couple of games, with the Sky Blues facing promotion contenders Burnley on Tuesday evening.

Scott Parker's side have endured a fairly mixed season thus far, but they have been able to retain their place in the promotion mix and will be a tough opponent for Coventry to face at Turf Moor this evening, considering the quality they have in their side.

The Lancashire outfit may have lost quite a few talented players in August, but their squad is still one of the strongest in the Championship on paper, and they will be hoping to use that to their advantage again in this midweek fixture.

After this game, Coventry then face Cardiff City at home this weekend, which will be seen as a very winnable game, even if the Bluebirds have made some promising strides under Omer Riza since Erol Bulut's departure.

Not having Wright, who has scored regularly this term, will be a blow once again.

Haji Wright's 2024/25 campaign at Coventry City (All competitions) Appearances 17 Goals 7 Assists 1 (Figures correct as of November 26th, 2024)

Carr provided the latest update on Wright's situation, with the American spending time out of action since he rolled his right ankle in the Sunderland game.

Speaking about this injury, the Sky Blues' interim boss said: "He’s had a scan and assessments on that so it will be a little bit of time to get him ready.

"I said I didn’t want to put a time frame on it because I don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He’s a top player here and we all want him fit.

"The medical team are working with him but I think the next couple of games will be too much of a stretch for him."

Coventry City will miss Haji Wright despite scoring twice against Sheffield United

Coventry may have been able to get themselves on the scoresheet twice in their 2-2 draw against the Blades, but Wright is still someone who can make a real difference in the final third.

The American often pops up at the right time to secure crucial points.

Scoring a late winner against Oxford United back in August to secure a 3-2 win, he did similar against Luton Town after that, and those contributions reinforce his importance.

In his absence, others will need to step up to the plate and contribute.

Bassette could be that man, having gained plenty of confidence from his goal against the Blades on Saturday.