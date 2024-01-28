Highlights Coventry City could receive £86 million from Viktor Gyokeres' transfer if he joins one of Europe's elite clubs.

Coventry inserted a sell-on clause in Gyokeres' contract, which could result in a large cash windfall for the club.

Coventry City's smart transfer business and astute signings have contributed to their success in the Championship.

Coventry City signed Viktor Gyokeres from Brighton for a reported fee of £1million in July 2021 - a great deal for the club and something they can benefit from in the years to come.

The Seagulls are known for their intelligent transfer business, especially when selling players.

As per Sussex World, Brighton were due 10 percent of the reported £21million fee Sporting CP paid for the 25-year-old Sweden international. Roughly, the Premier League side were due £2million, should Gyokeres accomplish several performance-based add-ons.

However, it's fair to say the Seagulls didn't anticipate the rate of the Swede's development - and it's the Sky Blues who could be set to benefit rather than the Premier League side, whose total income from the star forward stands around £3m according to those estimations combined.

Coventry City could benefit from £86million Gyokeres transfer

Much like Brighton, Coventry inserted a sell-on clause ahead of the striker's move to Portugal.

Portuguese news outlet O'Jogo claim Coventry are due 15 percent of any future sale involving Gyokeres, which could mean a large cash windfall at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Chelsea have shown reported interest in the forward, with Portuguese newspaper Record suggesting the Blues saw a £73million bid knocked back.

Furthermore, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, has suggested the Swede has an £86million release clause written into his contract.

Gyokeres has notched a remarkable 32 goal involvements in just 25 games for Sporting, with whom he's contracted until 2028.

At present, the £86million price tag looks fairly reasonable in today's market. If he were to depart for that price, Coventry would be due an impressive £12.9million, nearly £11million more than Brighton were owed.

It's quite clear who has had the better end of the deal in the mid-to-long-term from 2021 onwards.

Coventry City are operating really well in the transfer market Mark Robins' side have been in sensational form of late and are in the play-off picture in the Championship once more in 2023/24.

City's upturn in form in recent years deserves immense credit. The board took a gamble on the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Gyokeres and have reaped the rewards.

Coventry City's expensive transfer fees received, as per misc Player Fee Viktor Gyokeres £20million Gustavo Hamer £15million Robbie Keane £12million John Hartson £7million

Two of City's most expensive ever sales came during the summer 2023 summer window. Hamer and Gyokeres raised £32million, which has already started to be reinvested back into Robins' squad.

Haji Wright arrived for a reported £7.7million, and Ellis Simms signed for a fee believed to be in the region of £7million, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Along with some astute additions, the Sky Blues are benefitting from their big-money departures in the summer. 24-year-old Victor Torp is the only January arrival, but with Robins' men riding high in the Championship, perhaps waiting until the summer to strengthen is a smart move, particularly given they stand to benefit even more from Gyokeres' success

With Gyokeres a wanted man, all eyes will be on the Swede's next move, with a healthy cash injection heading City's way if and when he does join one of Europe's elite clubs. That will be timely whenever it drops and leaves Coventry in a healthy position for years to come.