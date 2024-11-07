Former MP George Galloway has labelled Coventry City's decision to sack Mark Robins as idiotic.

Taking to X, the politician was unhappy about the Sky Blues' decision to part ways with their long-serving former manager, and he isn't alone in criticising the club's board.

For much of Robins' tenure at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the club were on the rise, with the 54-year-old guiding the Midlands outfit from League Two to the Championship.

He went through a lot during that journey, with the club playing its home games at Northampton Town and Birmingham City for a chunk of his spell in charge, before they returned home to the CBS Arena.

At the end of the 2022/23 campaign, they were able to secure a top-six finish in the second tier, which was a remarkable achievement considering where they were just a few years previously.

The brilliance of Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer guided them to the play-off final after a narrow win against Middlesbrough - and they were 90 minutes away from securing Premier League football.

Related Coventry City keen on Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield after Mark Robins sacking A manager who is currently doing well at the top end of League One is a strong contender for the top job at Coventry.

Unfortunately for them, they lost against Luton Town in a penalty shootout in the end, which consigned them to another season in the English second tier.

That wasn't their last trip to Wembley under Robins though, with the club reaching the FA Cup semi-final last year, narrowly losing out to Manchester United in the last four after a wonderful fightback from the second-tier side.

However, they finished 9th at the end of last season, which isn't a bad outcome, but it didn't represent progress for the Midlands side.

Perhaps this finish was unsurprising though, considering they had lost Gyokeres and Hamer, both of whom were key players under Robins.

And this season, they haven't made a good start, with the Sky Blues currently sitting in 17th place after their midweek loss against Derby County.

Championship table (16th-18th) (As of November 7th, 2024) P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 14 0 17 17 Coventry City 14 -1 15 18 Hull City 14 -3 15

George Galloway issues short verdict after Mark Robins' exit from Coventry City

After spending a lengthy, successful time at the club, Robins may have been shocked to have received the news that he was being dismissed.

He may have made a poor start to the season, but in general, he seemed to be the right fit for the Sky Blues.

The board seemingly disagreed with this stance though - and Galloway labelled them with one word on X, posting: "Idiots."

George Galloway feels the same way as a lot of Coventry City supporters

Boards often have tough decisions to make when managers are under pressure from their own supporters.

But Coventry's hierarchy had a fairly easy ride, because they had a capable manager in charge who had the backing of the fans, despite some tough moments.

They may not have started this season well, but overall, he did a very good job at the CBS Arena and deserved more time to turn things around.

Unfortunately, he won't get that time to turn things around and end his spell in the Midlands on a better note.

This sacking is a needless decision that the Sky Blues' board may end up regretting, especially if they don't get their next appointment right.