Premier League outfit Fulham have taken an interest in Coventry City full-back Milan van Ewijk.

This update comes courtesy of ESPN Netherlands, who believe the Dutchman is currently on the Cottagers' radar.

This isn't the first time van Ewijk has been linked with a move away from the Coventry Building Society Arena, having impressed during his time in the Midlands.

Milan van Ewijk's 2024/25 campaign at Coventry City (Source: Sofascore | League games only) Appearances 26 Goals 2 Assists 1 Clean sheets 4 Total duels (%) 54% (As of January 16th, 2025)

He came in as part of a busy summer 2023 window - a window that also saw the likes of Ellis Simms and Haji Wright put pen to paper on permanent deals with the Sky Blues.

He joined at a point when Coventry looked to be in a good position to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, considering the calibre of players that came in.

Even when Viktor Gyokeres and Gus Hamer left, Coventry still had a good squad on paper.

Unfortunately for the Midlands side, despite reaching the FA Cup semis, they didn't secure a top-six finish and also started this season poorly.

At this stage, it doesn't look as though they will be in the promotion mix at the end of this season either, and that could potentially tempt van Ewijk to secure a move away.

Fulham eyeing Milan van Ewijk deal

According to ESPN Netherlands, the Cottagers have van Ewijk on their radar.

He still has a contract with the Sky Blues until the summer of 2027, which puts the Championship side in a strong negotiating position.

But Marco Silva's side could have the funds to get a deal over the line and with Kenny Tete currently sidelined, the need for a right-back may have been increased.

This isn't the only time the full-back has attracted interest from elsewhere, with Everton and AS Roma previously being linked with the player.

But at this stage, the Italian team are focusing on recruiting Ajax star Devyne Rensch.

Coventry City can demand a sizeable amount for Milan van Ewijk

With van Ewijk's contract not expiring until 2027, any team that wants to recruit him should be made to pay a top price for him.

Not only does his contract last for another two-and-a-half years, but he's only 24 and has played regularly since his move to Coventry.

If teams aren't willing to pay the price needed to recruit him, the Sky Blues will be able to retain one of their key players and that's a real positive.

But if he's sold for a high amount, Frank Lampard's side will be able to spend a decent amount on a replacement, and they may be able to address other areas with that money.

However, that will depend on how much owner Doug King is willing to spend.