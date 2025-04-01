This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have earned their way back into the mix for a play-off place under Frank Lampard.

The Sky Blues were cut adrift from the top six prior to the change in manager, but a stellar run of form has the team competing for promotion again.

But a loss to Sheffield United upon the league’s return at the end of March was their second defeat in three games.

While the team’s focus will be on turning this around to ensure a play-off place, the club will still have one eye on the summer market in order to get a good start to their upcoming transfer business.

Frank Lampard concern raised by supporter

When asked what their main concern for the club is going into the summer, FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Chris Deez opened up on Lampard’s future.

He expects two or three key players to go, but is more concerned that the manager might jump ship as well, if an offer from a bigger team arrives after the season ends.

“The biggest concern for me, I wouldn’t say is losing players because that’s pretty much a given,” Deez told Football League World.

“We’re looking unlikely to be getting play-offs, and even more unlikely to win those play-offs if we do make it there, so if we stay in the league we’re going to lose a lot of our top talent.

“I think even if we went up we would still lose at least two or three of them.

“The biggest concern for me is losing Frank Lampard.

“He’s obviously come in during a really difficult time, turned things around quickly, helped us to achieve our best run of form in our club’s entire working history.

“He’s great with the fans, great with the media, but naturally there have started to be whispers already.

“Teams like Rangers are interested in him, I would imagine maybe in the summer teams like Wolves might be looking at him as well, depending on their situation.

Frank Lampard's Coventry City record - as of April 1st (all competitions as per Transfermarkt) Games Wins Draws Losses W% 24 13 4 7 54.17

“Teams that come down from the Premier League will be able to offer him more money to spend than we can.

“It’s always a concern, especially when a manager is doing well, especially when the team is doing well.

“Even more so when a team is doing well but still doesn’t look like it’s going to reach its goal and attain its goal.”

Coventry are currently fifth in the Championship table, two points clear of Middlesbrough in seventh.