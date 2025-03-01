Coventry City boss Frank Lampard has revealed that Jack Rudoni has suffered a dislocated shoulder, although he doesn’t know how long he will be without the midfielder.

The 23-year-old joined the club in the summer from Huddersfield Town when the Sky Blues were managed by Mark Robins.

Whilst he showed glimpses of his quality under the former boss, Rudoni has really flourished since Lampard’s appointment, and he continued his fine form with the opener in the 3-2 win at Oxford United on Saturday.

Frank Lampard confirms Jack Rudoni setback

However, Rudoni was forced off just before half-time with a shoulder problem, in what was a blow for the Sky Blues.

Despite his absence, Coventry continued to impress, and they made it eight wins in nine games in what was a very entertaining contest against the U’s.

Championship Table (as of 1/3/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 35 5 53 6 West Brom 35 13 52 7 Blackburn Rovers 35 5 52

So, the only negative for Lampard was Rudoni’s injury, and the boss discussed the issue when speaking to Coventry Live after the game.

“Yes, his shoulder was dislocated. I think it popped out, popped back in and then popped out again so we will just have to have a look at that.

“But it’s another header from Jack. I don’t know how many headers we have scored now this season but if you cross the ball in and get numbers in the box then it will be a big number.

“It was a great goal from him and great cross from Tatsu, and just a shame that he got injured because he was looking really sharp lately and it will be a shame if we lose him for a bit. I can’t give any time scales for it at the moment.”

Coventry City have strength in depth to mount play-off push

There’s no denying that this is a real setback for Coventry, as Rudoni has been brilliant since Lampard’s appointment, combining his quality on the ball with a real threat in the final third, which has been backed up by his goals and assists.

Nevertheless, Lampard brought Ben Sheaf on for Rudoni, which highlights just how much quality that Coventry have right now.

When you consider that Haji Wright was another sub as he continues to return to full fitness, there is a lot of talent at Lampard’s disposal.

So, the boss won’t allow an injury to derail this promotion push, and all connected to the club will feel this could still be a memorable season for the club.