Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has addressed the rumours surrounding a potential switch to Leeds United for Ben Sheaf, whom he intends on keeping at the CBS Arena.

Lampard, who succeeded popular long-serving ex-boss Mark Robins in the Sky Blues dugout at the back-end of November, is now getting to work in his first transfer window at the club.

Additions are going to be required if Coventry intend on pushing up the Championship table and forcing their way into unlikely play-off contention as the campaign toils on, though such a possibility is very much a slim one as Lampard's side are all the way down in 16th position - eleven points shy of sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Coventry have struggled for consistency this term both before and under Lampard, with the former Chelsea and Derby County boss winning three, drawing three and losing three of his opening nine games.

Lampard will surely be keen on bringing fresh faces to the club this month, but retaining prized assets is also an important call of duty and one which he intends to follow when it comes to Sheaf, who has reportedly earned interest elsewhere.

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard on Ben Sheaf, Leeds United transfer speculation

According to a recent report by Leeds United News, Daniel Farke's promotion-chasing side are poised to launch a bid for Sheaf's services.

It has been said that Coventry need to remain in accordance with "financial requirements" and may have to consider any significant bids, and they would reportedly listen to offers in excess of £8 million for Sheaf.

The Sky Blues skipper has been with the club for more than four years, having first joined on loan from Arsenal in 2020, and he's a key player at the CBS Arena.

A number of Premier League clubs are believed to be keen on Sheaf, who has 18 months left on his current contract, but he's been described as a player of "real interest" to Leeds as they bid to return to the top-flight as champions this term.

But Lampard has explained he intends on keeping Sheaf at Coventry despite speculation linking him to a move elsewhere.

The 46-year-old said, as per the Coventry Telegraph’s paper edition on Tuesday (page 37) - via Leeds United News -: "No, only that I knew that they are rumours I’ve heard them as you have, so yeah, I want to keep the players here."

Ben Sheaf's 24/25 form for Coventry City amid Leeds United transfer interest

Leeds' reported interest in Sheaf is telling, as the midfielder has endured a somewhat more difficult campaign this time around.

He's played 19 times in the Championship and has, as ever, largely brought that sense of class and composure into the Sky Blues' midfield, but the performances haven't been quite as imperious as they have been in previous seasons, earning certain criticism from supporters.

The start of the season was disrupted by injury, as Sheaf only made his first Championship appearance of the campaign in a 3-0 hammering at Leeds at the end of September.

Ben Sheaf's 24/25 Championship stats for Coventry City via FotMob, as of January 8 Appearances 19 Goals 0 Assists 2 Chances created 23 Accurate long balls 42 Successful passes 983 Tackles won 25 Interceptions 14

He's been an ever-present since then and will likely remain integral to Lampard's plans until he departs, so it's no wonder the boss is intent on keeping him even if the season hasn't yet gone to plan for both Coventry and, of course, Sheaf himself.