Danish midfielder Victor Torp has proven his worth to Coventry City so far this season.

The 25-year-old has popped up with a few important goals in the Championship for the Sky Blues this term, and his recent performance against Stoke City will have given Frank Lampard a decision to make ahead of his return to Pride Park on Tuesday night.

Torp has scored six league goals this season as things stand going into the game against Derby. He netted during the win against Luton Town and the draw with Cardiff City during the first half of the campaign, while his braces against Watford and Stoke since the turn of the year both contributed to vital victories.

Victor Torp's stats for Coventry City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 56 7 3 Stats correct as of 10/3/2025, before Derby County v Coventry City

It will be interesting to see whether he is handed another start against the Rams, as there is no doubt that he will want to build on his impressive performance at the weekend.

Torp has been a revelation at Coventry

We asked our Coventry fan pundit, Chris Deez, whether he thinks the signing of Torp has proven to be a shrewd one.

The midfielder joined the club from Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08 for a fee of £2.1 million in January last year.

"I think I speak for the vast majority of Cov fans when I say that I, and we, absolutely love Victor Torp," Chris said.

"It was a very shrewd, very smart little acquisition from Mark Robins. It was a bit of a weird one at the time though, because Robins did not seem to know what to do with him.

"It seemed that he did not really have a nailed-down place for him. He was not used consistently early on, only making a dozen or so appearances in his first season with us and, if my memory serves me correctly, there were not many starts for him. He came off the bench quite a lot under Robins.

"One of the things that I was most excited for with Lampard was to see how he would sort out our midfield, and if he would sort of mould them in his image to be the sort of player that he used to be.

"He knows the midfield better than anywhere else on the pitch, and he has got all of our midfielders performing at a really high level at the moment.

"Torp gives us a little bit of a selection dilemma, but one of those good ones where you have got so many good options.

"When Eccles, Torp, Grimes, Rudoni and Sheaf are all fit, I do not know who he drops out of them. Obviously, you have got to drop one or two of them.

"It is absolutely not a problem to have a player as good as Torp either starting and playing the full 90, or coming off the bench as an impact sub.

"Against Stoke City he scored two great goals and his link-up play with Sakamoto was fantastic.

"I did not know much about him before, so I had to look him up when we signed him. He had done OK over at Sarpsborg 08, but he has turned out to be an absolute revelation.

"He has gone under the radar a bit."

Lampard is pleased with Torp impact

Lampard compared Torp's game to his own in an interview after his side beat Stoke on Saturday, as per the Oldham Times.

"Really pleased with him, a midfield player that can score goals and have an all-round game is priceless for us and the balance of the team.

"It was my game, I suppose as a coach you set up the team and when you play with two eights who are mobile like he and Josh (Eccles) were today it has to be part of their game.

"I see it in training a lot and I work on those things because it was part of my game, but he’s the one who did it and I’m delighted for him and the impact he had on the game today."

It clearly seems as though Lampard agrees with Chris that the acquisition of Torp was a shrewd one.