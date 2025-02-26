This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings, and more…

Coventry City are well and truly in the battle for a play-off spot in the Championship with 12 games remaining, with Frank Lampard’s Sky Blues breathing down the necks of sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers.

Sitting seventh, one point behind the final play-off spot, Coventry fans will hope that this year is their year when it comes to earning promotion via Wembley.

With Coventry’s league for next season not yet decided, it is hard to predict exact transfer plans for Lampard – but the Sky Blues have been called to bring in reinforcements for their backline.

Coventry City must “beef up the defence”

After missing out at Wembley in the 2022/23 play-off final to Luton Town under Mark Robins, the Sky Blues failed to qualify for the promotion tournament the following season.

With Coventry starting the 2024/25 season somewhat sluggishly, it was felt that a change was needed, with Robins sacked and Lampard chosen as his successor.

Since his appointment in November, Lampard has put Coventry’s season back on track with 10 wins from 17 Championship games.

Championship form table in 2025 (Source: transfermarkt.co.uk) Club P W D L GD Pts 1 Leeds United 10 7 3 0 +21 24 2 Coventry City 10 7 1 2 +6 22 3 Sheffield United 10 7 0 3 +3 21 4 Burnley 10 5 5 0 +13 20 5 Portsmouth 10 6 1 3 +5 19 6 QPR 10 6 0 4 +5 18

Lampard will be hoping take the Sky Blues back to Wembley for a third successive season, after their FA Cup exploits last season, and depending on whether they go on to secure promotion, their squad could look very different.

That is according to Football League World Coventry fan pundit Chris Deez.

When asked by Football League World how many new players Coventry need in the upcoming window, Chris replied: “This one comes down to what happens in the summer, what happens at the end of the season, if we go up or if we stay in the Championship.

“If we were to stay in the Championship, and we kept all of our prized assets, somehow, I still think we’d need to beef up the defence.

“That’s the main area that has needed looking at, basically all season.

“Lampard has come in, he’s sorted out the goalkeeper fiasco, he’s really improved our midfield, he’s found his ideal strike partnership, and he’s really improved the output of those guys.

“It pretty much is just the defence that needs looking at. We need some experience in there.

“We’ve got good players in defence, we’ve got passionate players who work hard.

“But they’re just not good enough, simply.

“(Joel) Latibeaudiere, next season I don’t see him being anything more than a bench warmer.

“At left-back, Jack Bidwell, we love him to the ends of the earth, but he’s not cut out for playing in multiple games per week.

“He’s not quick enough – he's a good defender, but he’s not great at attacking.

“So, our full-back situation really needs looking at.”

Coventry City must try their best to replace outgoings this summer

Chris also believes that Coventry’s squad building will largely be based on who they lose in the summer.

Right-back Milan van Ewijk has caught the eye of clubs on the continent, whilst Championship leaders Leeds United have been attributed with an interest in club captain Ben Sheaf.

“It really does all come down to who we lose,” continued Chris.

“If we lose our prized assets, like Haji Wright, Jack Rudoni, Ben Sheaf, and Milan van Ewijk, they’re all going to need replacing.

“And I think we’re going to struggle to find the same sort of quality to replace them with.

“I doubt we’ll be able to find like-for-like.”