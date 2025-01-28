This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have been cautioned over their loan pursuit of Chelsea winger Tyrique George, who has emerged on Frank Lampard's radar with less than a week to go until the mid-season window's deadline.

The Sky Blues head coach is amplifying the search for his first addition since taking over at the CBS Arena from Mark Robins back in November, with Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo having been poised to complete a switch before the move fell through due to a breakdown in discussions.

Lampard is also avidly chasing a deal for Swansea City captain Matt Grimes, who, as exclusively revealed by Football League World on Tuesday morning, would set the play-off hopefuls back by £3.5 million.

But bolstering the wide areas remains a key call of duty in the eyes of the former Chelsea and Everton head coach, even though Coventry have won three straight league matches deploying a wing-back system amid injuries to star duo Ephron Mason-Clarke and Haji Wright, both of whom are most at home on the left-hand side of a front three.

Coventry City, Frank Lampard's interest in Chelsea FC prospect Tyrique George

As per fresh reports, Coventry are interested in a loan deal for highly-rated Chelsea winger Tyrique George.

It's said that the Premier League giants are not currently willing to sanction any loans to Coventry in case they are needed for a swap deal, but Lampard is believed to have a shortlist of three Chelsea players and has asked to take George on loan for the remainder of the 24/25 campaign.

Chelsea have reportedly received a host of loan offers this month and could potentially allow a temporary exit if they pull off a deal for Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho, who is seemingly a chief target for Enzo Maresca.

George has been tipped for a glittering career and starred for Chelsea at age-group level before stepping into the first-team frame for the current campaign.

The tricky winger has tallied 10 appearances for Chelsea this term, notching his first assists in the 5-0 FA Cup third-round rout of League Two Morecambe earlier this month, and recently made his Premier League debut at home to Wolves.

Tyrique George's 24/25 stats for Chelsea via FotMob, as of January 28 Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 1 0 0 FA Cup 1 0 2 EFL Cup 1 0 0 UEFA Conference League 7 0 0 Total 10 0 2

George is clearly held in a strong regard at Stamford Bridge and that could be a source of excitement for Coventry if they are able to complete a mid-season swoop, but there are other potential caveats to the move which may serve as a caution to Lampard.

Verdict offered on Coventry City, Frank Lampard's Tyrique George transfer interest

FLW asked our Sky Blues fan pundit, Callum Hands, whether he is excited about the links to George or if he believes Coventry would benefit from a more senior and experienced recruit.

Callum naturally sees the logic behind the deal, with Lampard's connections in West London requiring little introduction. The 46-year-old guided Derby County to a Championship play-off final in 2018/19, where he was helped by the loan signings of then-Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount.

However, Callum holds reservations given how Coventry have thrived with a wing-back system as of late, while also citing the challenge George could face in sustaining regular minutes once the likes of Mason-Clarke and Wright return to full fitness.

"Admittedly, Tyrique George isn't someone I'm too knowledgeable about, but it does make sense given Frank Lampard's obvious contacts at Chelsea," Callum told FLW.

"Firstly, we were linked with Sam Rak-Sakyi a couple of weeks ago, which seems to have gone quiet, but everyone knew it wasn't going to be long until Lampard started calling in from his long list of favours once again.

"I don't have any issues with his age, per se, as it's clear he's highly-rated at the club if they're giving him minutes in the Premier League. But for me, it just seems like an odd transfer on our end.

"Obviously you don't turn your nose up at any squad depth but with the likes of Haji Wright, Ephron Mason-Clarke and Tatshuri Sakamoto all pretty much nailed on when fit, it's hard to see where he will get serious minutes here.

"It's clear Lampard wants another winger given the other reports about the Rabbi Matondo deal falling through at the last minute, and with Wright and Mason-Clarke both out, we've been forced to revert to a wing-back set-up which has worked wonders.

"So it's going to be interesting what happens once they're back, it seems foolish to mess with a winning formula."