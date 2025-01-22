Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed his intention to make additions to the squad during the remainder of the January transfer window, with a particular emphasis on the wide areas.

Lampard is yet to make a signing at the CBS Arena after succeeding Mark Robins back in November, though incomings will no doubt be required if Coventry are to make a late push towards the play-off positions.

Coventry have lost just one of their last five Championship matches and made it two wins on the spin by claiming a 2-0 win over sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday evening, with the club's immediate fortunes now looking up under Lampard.

At the time of writing, the Sky Blues are 13th in the Championship and seven points shy of Rovers in the final play-off spot.

The Sky Blues' recent upturn is all the more impressive considering Lampard is without three of his most important players in captain Ben Sheaf, and attacking duo Haji Wright and Ephron Mason-Clarke to call upon.

Their absences have displayed Coventry may not be as reliant on them as feared, while also exposing a potential lack of squad depth which Lampard is eager to address between now and the window's deadline on February 3.

The former Chelsea and Everton boss played his cards close to his chest when quizzed on new signings, although he did reiterate his desire to bring fresh faces in through the door and indicated there could be some movement on the wings, where Coventry are particularly short of available options at the minute.

Speaking in the wake of Coventry's win at Blackburn, Lampard told the press: "I am happy with the squad but it is short, particularly with the injuries that we have got.

"We have got a lot of games coming up in this period where we probably won’t have Ephron, Haji and Ben back, who are obviously huge players for us. So if we can do that we will, but it’s not a window to be desperate. We want to be calculated and help if we can.

"You know, Tats (Tatsuhiro Sakamoto) coming on today, I really like him on the wing for us and he’s our only front line player there.

"And I am not disrespecting Rapha (Raphael Borges Rodrigues) and Fabio (Tavares) there, but they are still young lads who are developing, particularly Rapha, so if we can help in that area then we will. If not, we will carry on as we are, play with what we have got and keep going.

When asked if he intends on completing two or three new signings, he added: "I don’t know. I’m hoping we keep winning games but if we can, and they are the right player, it will give me another option, a better option or competition in a particular area but I wouldn’t put a number on it.

"It’s good to lean on a squad because it puts pressure on players to perform. If we can thicken it out, because we are short, then we will. We’ll see.

"There’s still a long way to go in the window - I know it’s not that long but there’s a lot that can be done."

Frank Lampard should consider repeating Chelsea transfer swoops from time at Derby County for Coventry City

As is well-documented, Lampard utilised his reputation and wealth of connections within the game to land a number of outstanding loan acquisitions during his single season at Derby, namely Liverpool's Harry Wilson along with then-Chelsea duo Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount.

It was little wonder Chelsea trusted Lampard with their prized talents, considering his iconic status and relations at the club, and Coventry may hope that same trick can be repeated this month.

Chelsea, of course, have an incredibly bloated squad with an astounding volume of young talent, many of whom are - unsurprisingly - finding first-team opportunities difficult to come by under Enzo Maresca.

Coventry could do worse than looking at someone like Deivid Washington, for example; the Brazilian striker was billed as a real prodigy after completing a £17.1 million move from Santos in 2023 but is yet to make his mark at Chelsea, meaning a loan exit in the remainder of the month is perhaps not out of the question.

Meanwhile, another prospect at Cobham - Harvey Vale - should also be under consideration.

The 21-year-old is reportedly of interest to QPR, West Bromwich Albion, Oxford United and Sunderland ahead of a likely permanent departure as he enters the final six months of his contract, having enjoyed an impressive loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers last term.

Harvey Vale's 23/24 League One stats for Bristol Rovers, as per FotMob Appearances 39 Goals 2 Assists 5 Chances created 45 Successful crosses 48 Successful dribbles 36 Tackles won 62 Interceptions 33

Lampard's presence could be key in getting any potential deal over the line amid stiff second-tier competition, while Vale - who can play anywhere on the left-hand side and in central or attacking midfield, would not only fit into, but could well provide an upgrade on Jake Bidwell at left wing-back.