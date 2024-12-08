Frank Lampard has admitted he was ‘overwhelmed’ by the support he received from Coventry City fans as he celebrated his first win in charge of the club at Millwall on Saturday.

Owner Doug King made the bold call to sack club legend Mark Robins last month, in a decision that angered the fans.

The Sky Blues then named Lampard as his successor, with the ex-Chelsea boss overseeing a draw against Cardiff City in his first game.

Frank Lampard celebrates first Coventry City win at Millwall

Since then, all attention turned to the trip to The Den, and Coventry picked up all three points thanks to an Ephron Mason-Clark effort in the second half.

The Midlands outfit stood firm to hold on to their clean sheet, and the victory prompted celebrations between the fans and the side at full-time. As well as that, Lampard got involved, with the 3,000 travelling fans chanting his name.

And, speaking to Coventry Live, Lampard admitted it was an emotional moment for him, although he wouldn’t get carried away after just one game.

“I was overwhelmed with the supporters there, the away fans to travel in such numbers. I know that’s the norm but this is new for me. But listen, it’s one win and it’s a small step for us. But you have got to enjoy it when you win and try to build on it.”

Frank Lampard will look to build connection with Coventry City fans

It was never going to be easy for Lampard at Coventry, as he was replacing Robins, who had done so much for the club over the years.

But, the club need to look forward now, and the call has been made, so it’s about backing Lampard and hoping he can deliver the success they crave.

To their credit, the supporters were behind the manager and the team from the first whistle, and it felt like a crucial victory for the club.

As Lampard says, it’s only one win, but it’s a positive step after the draw with Cardiff, and it’s now about building momentum, and, if they manage that, the fans will continue to back them along the way.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 13 Swansea City 19 1 24 14 Coventry City 19 -2 21 15 Stoke City 19 -4 21

The result moved the Sky Blues up to 14th in the table, although they are ten points away from the play-off places, whilst they’re just four points above the bottom three.

Coventry are back in action on Wednesday when they make the short trip to The Hawthorns to take on West Brom.