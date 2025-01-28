Chelsea youngster Tyrique George is on the radar of Coventry City, as Frank Lampard aims to bolster his squad for the remainder of the season.

The 2006-born winger is said to be part of a three-person shortlist of potential Blues loanees, according to journalist Simon Phillips - as relayed by CoventryLive.

George's appearances for Chelsea have been limited almost exclusively to cup competitions, with his sole Premier League outing coming off the bench against Wolves earlier in the month.

Lampard has yet to make an impact in the transfer window since becoming Coventry boss, and is turning his attention to his former club for inspiration in the final week of the market, having had previous success with the likes of Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount when he was at Derby County.

Frank Lampard hoping to secure loan deal for Chelsea starlet Tyrique George

The aforementioned Phillips is reporting that exciting winger George may be the subject of a loan move as we enter the final week of the mid-season window.

However, is it claimed that Chelsea may feel reluctant to let anyone leave immediately - as George, alongside other youngsters in and around the first-team - may be used to sweeten the pot in a potential swap deal for any incoming transfer.

The 18-year-old made his Premier League debut earlier this month, making a cameo from the bench in Chelsea's 3-1 win over Wolves, but he had a star showing in the FA Cup before that against Morecambe, assisting two goals in a 5-0 drubbing of the League Two side.

Chelsea have been linked with Man United winger Alejandro Garnacho, and if Chelsea land the Argentinian - or any winger for that matter - it could pave the way for Frank Lampard to welcome the George to the Coventry Building Society Stadium on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

Chelsea targets highlight familiar Frank Lampard recruitment pattern

George is reportedly not the only Chelsea academy prospect on Frank Lampard's shortlist, with talented midfielder Sam Rak-Sakyi another player that has been recently linked.

This isn't the first time that Frank Lampard has sought loan deals for young talent at Stamford Bridge whilst managing in the second tier. In his sole season at Derby, Lampard oversaw the breakout years of Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount, who were borrowed from his former employers for the season.

Both contributed massively to the Rams' play-off campaign, which saw them just miss out on promotion in the Wembley final against Aston Villa.

Mount and Tomori would then become regular fixtures in the Chelsea squad as soon as the following season, also under the management of Lampard following his Stamford Bridge return.

Coventry City could be perfect destination for Tyrique George

Whilst George broke into the Chelsea squad in the Premier League recently, a loan move for the winger may prove vital in his development.

The England Under-19 international has seen starts in three of the six group phase matches in the UEFA Conference League, as well as in the FA Cup, but he would learn a lot from spending the rest of the season with Cov.

Tyrique George's Premier League 2 Stats 2024-25 - As Per Transfermarkt Appearances 8 Goals 1 Assists 5

But, as the season moves past the halfway point, regular football may be hard to come by for the 18-year-old, especially with winger targets being eyed up.

It's clear that Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca thinks that George is ready for sporadic first-team action at Stamford Bridge, but Lampard could help bring a bit more out of the teenager should he land his services, even if game-time would not be guaranteed due to the presence of Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Ephron Mason-Clark.