Coventry City are expected to hold talks with Frank Lampard over the weekend as they step up their search for Mark Robins’ replacement.

Owner Doug King made the surprise decision to sack Robins earlier this month despite the success he brought to the Sky Blues since he returned as boss in 2017.

That call didn’t go down well with the supporters, so there is pressure on King to get it right when it comes to naming his replacement.

Frank Lampard set for Coventry City talks

It emerged shortly after Robins’ exit that Lampard was a candidate, with King revealing that the ex-England international had applied for the role.

And, in a fresh development, the Daily Mail has confirmed that Lampard is set for discussions with the hierarchy in the ‘coming days’ as the Championship side look to find the right candidate to succeed Robins.

Crucially, the update adds that Lampard is by no means nailed on to land the job, but he is one of a ‘handful of contenders’ after the lengthy shortlist was whittled down.

So, he will get his chance to outline his vision for the club, and why he would be the perfect man to build on the work that Robins has done in making Coventry a good Championship side.

Frank Lampard has a mixed managerial record so far

There’s no getting away from the fact that this would be a risky move from King, as Lampard has a mixed record since taking the step into management.

He took Derby to within one game of the Premier League, and enjoyed a positive stint with Chelsea initially, but he was battling relegation with Everton before his dismissal, and his second spell at Stamford Bridge did not work out.

Therefore, it’s not an appointment that will attract widespread positivity, but Lampard has shown an ability to develop young players, so he could be suited to this Coventry squad, and he also did well in the Championship with the Rams.

Coventry City decision makers must be trusted

Ultimately, the fans will have to trust the judgement of King, as well as head of recruitment Dean Austin and performance director Dr Claire-Marie Roberts.

They will help the owner with conducting the interviews, and they will listen to the candidates and their plans for the club.

Given all that Robins did for the club, the spotlight is on the trio right now, and there is an expectation that the club will kick-on, whether that’s under the guidance of Lampard or someone else.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 16 Oxford United 15 -1 17 17 Coventry City 15 -1 16 18 Plymouth Argyle 15 -11 16

King has previously stated that he hopes to get a new boss in place during the international break, so you would expect a breakthrough in the next week, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out.

The Sky Blues are back in action on November 23 when they host Sheffield United, in what will be a challenging fixture, as Chris Wilder’s men are currently second in the table, whilst Coventry languish in 17th, just one point above the relegation zone.