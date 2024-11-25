Coventry City's manager has still not been resolved despite a number of sources claiming Frank Lampard has been appointed.

According to Football Insider, the Sky Blues have secured their top contender for Mark Robins' successor, as Lampard was hand-picked over Ruud van Nistelrooy and Lee Carsley.

If he is confirmed as the Coventry head coach in the coming days, then the former Chelsea manager will have a big job following in the wake of his predecessor.

Across his tenure, Robins orchestrated promotions from League Two and League One, and came agonisingly close to securing Premier League football when Coventry were narrowly defeated by Luton Town on penalties in the play-off final of 2023.

Lampard's job if appointed will be to go one step better and secure Doug King's ultimate ambition of the top tier. While he likely won't have the expectation of providing this result in the current campaign, a strong January window could be pivotal to getting them back on track.

With multiple contacts at Chelsea, the former England international could leverage those relationships to bring in promising talent, potentially replicating the success of the Mason Mount loan deal that proved so effective during his time at Derby County.

Lampard looking for a MAson Mount 2.0

While his first spell at Chelsea can't be overlooked, most fans would argue that his time at the Rams was his most successful tenure to date.

The success he achieved at Derby was down to a great foundation he set through multiple loan signings that included the likes of Mount, Fikayo Tomori and Harry Wilson.

Frank Lampard's Loan Signings at Derby County (Championship Only, playoffs included) Player Appearances Goals Assists Average Rating Fikayo Tomori 47 1 1 6.84 Mason Mount 38 9 4 6.95 Harry Wilson 43 16 4 7.12

At Coventry, he will be aiming to replicate that success, and while most significant changes are likely to occur in the summer of 2025, the winter window could present valuable opportunities to introduce promising young talent.

Currently, the Blues have a plethora of players in desperate need of gametime, but one particular standout is Tyrique George.

The 18-year-old has already made his first-team debut and is widely regarded within the club as a future star on the right wing under Enzo Maresca. A loan spell to gain valuable experience in senior football could be exactly what George needs, and Lampard would be wise to pursue a deal to bring him to Coventry.

Tyrique George would be a great signing for Coventry

Born in 2006, George has been a star of Cobham from the age of eight and has been a firm part of Chelsea's Premier League 2 side for a couple of seasons now.

However, this campaign he has begun his breakthrough into the first-team squad, racking up 134 minutes across four appearances in the Conference League and EFL Cup.

In a fixture against Armenian side FC Noah, he was handed his first start by Maresca and impressed with his directness and willingness to take on his opponent.

This has seen approval arrive from his teammates, with fellow winger Jadon Sancho stating "Tyrique has the world at his feet" in a post on Twitter.

If signed by Coventry's potential new head coach, George could prove a real point of difference in a similar vein to Mount's impact at Derby. Preferring a 4-3-3 system, Lampard would have the ability to deploy George on the right-wing with Milan van Ewijk able to provide support behind him at full-back.

While it’s unrealistic to expect an 18-year-old to deliver top-level performances every week, George has the potential to produce special moments in key fixtures. His creativity and flair could inject the spark Coventry need to climb the league table and a partnership could easily form with someone like van Ewijk.

This is a potential deal to keep an eye on then if Lampard is appointed, as these links brought him plenty of success in the past.