Coventry City finalise transfer swoop for Nottingham Forest man

Coventry City have completed the signing of Jonathan Panzo from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old defender joined the Reds in January earlier this year but he understandably struggled to get into a side that had improved significantly since Steve Cooper was appointed, so he made just one appearance which came on the final day of the previous campaign.

Of course, Forest went on to win promotion, and they have already made defensive additions as they strengthen the squad for life in the Premier League.

Therefore, Panzo was always likely to leave on loan and the Sky Blues announced his arrival this evening.

Bringing in the left-footer, who has represented England at various youth levels including U21, will be seen as a coup for Coventry and Mark Robins, with the boss knowing that he would have to utilise the loan market in the window due to the financial situation at the club.

Panzo is the second defender to come in for Coventry in recent days, with the club having finalised a deal for Callum Doyle from Manchester City on loan as well.

Can you remember how much Coventry City paid for these 22 summer signings?

1 of 22 Elliott Ward £400k £800k £1.1m £1.75m

The verdict

This is another sensible signing for Coventry as Panzo is a player who is extremely highly-rated but he just hasn’t had the regular football that he needs in recent years.

So, this is a fantastic opportunity for him and you would back Robins to be the perfect coach to help the defender improve.

This seems like an ideal move for all parties and even though Coventry haven’t been splashing the cash this summer, they appear to have made a few shrewd additions.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.