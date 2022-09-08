Coventry City figure provides update over potential Sky Blues sale

There have been rumblings over a potential sale of Coventry City over the last few weeks but key figure Dave Boddy has revealed via Coventry Live that the talk is ‘just speculation’ and a deal won’t be happening.

The Championship outfit have seen plenty of success on the pitch over the last three seasons, going from League One promotion winners to play-off chasers in the second tier.

Mark Robins has done an excellent job with the Sky Blues and has continued to make steady progress with the club, taking them further up the divisions until they very nearly crept into the top six last term.

However, this campaign Coventry have started slowly and currently find themselves 24th in the standings. They have no wins yet this season and only one point to their name and with issues over their pitch, it has meant they are also behind in terms of the amount of fixtures that they have played.

Now, there has been talk over a potential sale of the club by current owners SISU, who appear to have been looking at the prospect of potentially offloading the club and touting them to another buyer. Those reports have now been quashed by CEO Dave Boddy, who has revealed that the talk over a deal is mere ‘speculation’ and that there have been no talks between the club, owners or anyone over a potential sale.

It means that, for now, Coventry will be sticking with SISU and will be continuing to just focus on on-field success.

The Verdict

Coventry have had a tumultuous start to the new Championship season and now that several issues have been ironed out, they’ll be hoping that they can kick on now.

Not only have they struggled to pick up points but they have also been unable to even fulfil fixtures, with the Sky Blues unable to even play some of their games because of some issues with their pitch. That comes down to a ground share and it left the pitch in a state that was unfit to play football games on.

Now though, the side should be able to play out their fixtures but so far, it hasn’t resulted in more points for the team. They’re still going to be playing catch-up in terms of the games they have played so far, with the side still three games behind, but they can at least carry out their fixture list now.

Even with the club playing games though, they have still been unable to pick up a win yet. They have the talent and the manager though to eventually turn this form around at the club.