Coventry City favourite sends emotional message after departure confirmed

Maxime Biamou has opened up on his time at Coventry City, as he revealed his love for the club and the way he was supported by the fans.

The 30-year-old has been a popular figure at the Sky Blues over the years, as the forward played a part in the club reaching the Championship after signing when the club were in League Two.

However, after a tough campaign last time out, that saw Biamou manage just five league goals, the club confirmed the player would be leaving when his deal expires in the summer.

And, taking to Instagram, the former Sutton United man has sent a lengthy message to the fans.

“All good things must come to an end. Playing with you was both an honor and a privilege that I will take with me into this new chapter of my life.

“A massive thank you to all the fans for making me feel at home since day 1. You have been amazing to me. I have always tried to do my best for helping you on and off the pitch. From League 2 to the Championship, I leave the club with a job done.”

The verdict

Coventry have enjoyed a fantastic rise over the years and there’s no doubting that Biamou played a key part in that.

Therefore, he will always be fondly remembered by the support for his contributions, many of which came at crucial moments over the years.

Some may feel Biamou warranted another deal, but the task for Coventry is to identify a more prolific option in the final third and it will be interesting to see who comes in during the summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.