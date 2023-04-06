Coventry City have the play-offs on their radar this season in the Championship.

Mark Robins has led the Sky Blues to eighth in the Championship table heading into Easter and they are just four points adrift of the play-off picture.

The dream is obviously the Premier League for Coventry this season, but if they fail with that objective, there could well be something to look forward to in 2023/24 should Leicester City suffer relegation back into the EFL.

A 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Tuesday night in the Premier League left Leicester 19th in the table and managerless, with nine games to play.

Could Leicester be relegated to the EFL?

At this stage, you wouldn't rule it out, with nine teams fighting for their life in the Premier League from 12th down.

Leicester are one of those teams and currently two points adrift of safety.

As the prospect of Leicester dropping back into the EFL was discussed on Twitter, some Coventry fans were dreaming of the M69 derby, with @SkyBluesExtra sharing footage on January 1999's FA Cup win over the Foxes at Filbert Street.

Many fans were manifesting a reunion.

Other fans commented on Noel Whelan's impact in that 1999 clash, with the striker notching a goal and an assist.

However, some Coventry fans were keen to point out it might be that Robins leads them to the Premier League. Another fan suggested how he can't see Leicester coming down, either.

Coventry face Swansea City and Watford over the Easter period as they aim to muscle their way back into the play-off picture.

Leicester, meanwhile, face Bournemouth in a huge game towards the bottom of the Premier League.