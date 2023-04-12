As Coventry City hosted Watford on Easter Monday, there was plenty on the line.

Ahead of kick-off, both sides were still in the race for a play-off place come May, and picking up three points for either the Sky Blues or the Hornets would have been huge.

That was not the case for either side, though, with the match ending in an entertaining 2-2 draw.

There was one very controversial moment during the match, though, when in the 82nd minute, there was a tangle between Watford's Hassane Kamara and Coventry City's Josh Wilson-Ebrand.

Despite big calls from the crowd to do so, the referee elected not to award a penalty.

With footage of the incident now having emerged on social media, one thing is for certain, Sky Blues fans have an opinion.

Below, we have picked out some of the supporters' reactions to the footage.

What are Coventry City fans saying about the controversial Watford incident?

One of the most prominent names to react to the footage was former Sky Blues player Carl Baker.

Baker was on the books of the club between 2010 and 2014 and again in 2018, and felt it should have been a penalty.

Another Twitter user used the incident to criticise the general officiating in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, another social media user thought about the consequences of the lack of decision for the remainder of the club's season and their play-off hopes.

There was one social media user willing to go against common opinion, though, suggesting Wilson-Ebrand had initiated the contact and then tripped himself.

The above was certainly a minority opinion among Sky Blues supporters, though, as you might expect.

One Twitter user made the interesting claim that were the foul anywhere else on the pitch, a free kick would have been awarded.

Last but not least, one disgruntled social media user called for the EFL to comment on the competence of their officials.

Will Coventry City reach the play-offs?

A penalty and a potential three points against Watford would certainly have put the Sky Blues in a stronger position.

Instead, they now face a difficult, but not impossible, task of cracking the top six with just five games left to play.

The Sky Blues currently sit 9th in the division, three points behind Blackburn in sixth, who have a game in hand over them, and four behind Millwall in fifth.