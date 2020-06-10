Coventry City fans are likely to love Callum O’Hare’s reaction as promotion is confirmed

Coventry City have won promotion back into the Championship, after it was confirmed that the majority of League One clubs voted to curtail the 2019/20 campaign.

The Sky Blues were sat top of the League One table, and eight points clear of third-place heading towards the conclusion of the season.

But recent off-the-field events brought an abrupt halt to this year’s campaign, which has resulted in the Sky Blues making a long-awaited return to the second tier of English football.

Mark Robins’ side have been the team to beat for much of this season, and they’ll be keen to build on those impressive showings when they get their Championship campaign back under way.

One player that has played a key role in their promotion into the Championship is Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare, who made 39 appearances in all competitions this term.

O’Hare chipped in with four goals and seven assists for Mark Robins’ men as well, and was clearly delighted to have promotion confirmed, as he captured himself celebrating in the street.

O’Hare is currently on loan with the Sky Blues from Premier League side Aston Villa, and the club’s supporters are certain to love his celebrations.

The Verdict:

This is absolutely brilliant.

I’ve been really impressed with O’Hare, and he’s shown that he can adjust to life in senior football with Coventry. It’ll be interesting to see whether Coventry try and sign him on loan for another season.

You don’t often see loan players celebrating as much with their club, but O’Hare’s celebrations are certain to go down well with Coventry fans.

You would imagine that they would have preferred to win it on the pitch, but they’ll be pleased to achieve promotion either way.