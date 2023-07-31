This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City confirmed their eighth addition of the summer over the weekend, one week ahead of the Championship's opening matches.

Indeed, the club confirmed that they had signed young central defender Luis Binks on a season-long loan deal from Serie A side Bologna, subject to international clearance and EFL approval.

In a club statement that confirmed his arrival at the club, Mark Robins expressed his pleasure at getting the deal done.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Luis on loan until the end of the season," the Sky Blues boss explained to ccfc.co.uk.

“He is an accomplished defender, is versatile and also good on the ball.

“Luis has a good background and experience too, having played in a number of countries, and we look forward to working with him this season.”

Who is Luis Binks?

As touched upon above, Luis Binks is a young central defender, who will now play his football at the CBS Arena this upcoming campaign.

Although joining on loan from an Italian side, Binks was actually born in England, coming through the youth ranks at Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite featuring regularly for their under-18, under-21 and UEFA u-19 sides, Binks never made his first team debut for the North London outfit.

Instead, in 2020, Binks left Spurs for MLS, joining Montreal.

He would go on to make 26 appearances for CF Montreal, before his move to Italy and Bologna materialised.

Binks had 15 Serie A appearances to his name in 2021/22, but spent last season out on loan at Como in Serie B, getting regular game time.

With three years left on his contract with the Italian club, Bologna have now decided that a loan move to the Championship is the next best step for Binks' development.

It will certainly be interesting to see how he gets on at the CBS Arena

Coventry City fan pundit reacts to Luis Binks' signing

As ever when a transfer is confirmed, we like to get the thoughts from the terraces and ask our FLW fan pundits for their thoughts and opinions on the player in hand.

With that said, regarding Binks' arrival, we asked FLW's Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood for his general thoughts on the signing, and whether or not he sees the 21-year-old as being an instant starter.

"He looks like a player to be fair," Neil explained to FLW.

"A lot of fans had looked into his past as the club leaked that he was signing before he'd actually signed and he looks like a very confident, comfortable on the ball, left-hand side centre half.

"At the Exeter game on Saturday, I watched him the whole of half time, and he was getting the ball on the corner of the box, taking a touch, and playing a diagonal pass to the half-way line to the midfielder, who did not move at all.

"He looked like he's got bags of ability. He only came on for half an hour, but you can see he's very calm, very composed. I'm very intrigued to see how he gets on.

"I think having a natural left-footer in a back-three is huge, so I think he'll get lots of game time and I'm confident he's someone that can really progress with us this year."

It will certainly be interesting to see if Binks makes the Sky Blues XI that take on Leicester City next Sunday on the Championship's opening weekend.