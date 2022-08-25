Coventry City fan pundit makes Viktor Gyokeres prediction with transfer deadline looming

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Viktor Gyokeres had a brilliant season with Coventry City last year as he scored 17 goals.

Therefore, it comes as no surprise that there was interest in him from the likes of Middlesbrough this summer as well as the top flight in Everton and Fulham.

However, the Sky Blues weren’t going to let their man go easily and as per our exclusive Football League World report, the club would want at least £15 million offered before they would consider any deal.

As a result, Coventry have been able to hold on to the striker so far and he started the season well with a goal on the opening day of the campaign.

However, there is no guarantee of his future yet and with the transfer window still open until the end of the month, we asked FLW’s Coventry City fan pundit Neil Littlewood if he thinks his side will keep hold of Gyokeres: “Yeah, I think Viktor is staying with us now, I can’t see him going anywhere. We were quoting the likes of £20 million to Middlesbrough earlier on in the window.

“I think the only thing that worries me is the Premier League has started and some clubs aren’t firing, obviously the likes of Everton and West Ham, Southampton, Leicester even are looking at strikers and potentially looking at the Championship.

“For me though I think there’s better options, Ben Brereton-Diaz I think is more likely to go than Viktor, Joel Piroe from Swansea as well is one that could be going Semenyo at Bristol City’s another one who I think could go, Lucas Joao I know has been touted so I think there’s other strikers that will probably be a bit more affordable for these teams.

“So I think we do keep hold of Gyokeres and I think the position we’re in now, we’d need to replace him and I don’t know if we’ve got time to do that so I’d like to think we keep hold of him even if it’s just until January.”

The Verdict:

You can certainly understand why there was interest in Gyokeres this summer given his impressive form with Coventry last season but it would be a surprise to see him depart the club now.

The Sky Blues have made their intentions to keep him clear by the price tag they’ve given him and at this stage they would be required to find a replacement in a short amount of time which may make the club think he’s worth even more.

Furthermore, as Neil says, there are other Championship options who are probably easier to acquire if Premier League sides are looking for a striker so you can see them being higher on the list.

Due to their pitch problems, the Sky Blues have only played three games so far this season but having lost two of them, they sit at the bottom of the league so the club could definitely use a player like Gyokeres in what could be a tough season ahead.