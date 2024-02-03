Highlights Peterborough United's Ephron Mason-Clark has been a standout player this season, scoring 10 goals and providing 5 assists in League One.

Coventry City signed Mason-Clark on deadline day for the future, but fans wish he had joined the team immediately to boost their chances in the play-offs.

The deal between Coventry and Peterborough benefits both clubs, with Coventry securing a promising signing and Peterborough retaining Mason-Clark for their promotion push.

Coventry City made the exciting deadline day signing of Peterborough United star Ephron Mason-Clark, with the pacey attacker returning to Posh for the remainder of the season.

FLW's Sky Blues fan pundit Neil Littlewood is excited about the addition but wishes he was joining the side now.

Peterborough sit third in League One, four points off league leaders Portsmouth with two games in hand. Mason-Clark has started 27 out of 28 league games (Sofascore), playing predominantly on the left.

League One automatic promotion race (February 2, 2024) Team Played GD Points 1. Portsmouth 30 19 60 2. Bolton Wanderers 27 24 57 3. Peterborough 28 25 56 4. Derby County 29 24 56

Mason-Clark has been one of the standout players for promotion-chasing Peterborough this season, scoring 10 times in an attack that has scored 54 goals in League One, the most in the division.

Coventry confirmed the signing of Mason-Clark late on deadline day for an undisclosed fee, with the attacker signing a contract until June 2028. Somewhat surprisingly, he has returned to Peterborough on loan until the end of the season as part of the deal.

Coventry have made "a great signing for the future"

Littlewood believes Mason-Clark is a great signing for the future but has one regret, that he's not joined up with the side already.

He said: "I think it's a great signing for the future, I just wish we had got him in now.

"I think we're in a position in the table where we want to be pushing on for the play-offs and a couple of bodies coming in could have helped that.

"We've just lost Sheaf for a couple of weeks and we've seen how differently we play without him, he's instrumental.

"Potentially another midfielder coming in, I know we got Torp earlier on in the window, who is brilliant, but we needed a Hamer replacement anyway. Now we're losing Sheaf, it feels like we're a little bit light there.

"To get him on a four-and-a-half year deal, he'll finish the season at Posh, hopefully get them up and come to us full of energy and confidence.

"He looks really exciting from what I've seen and credit to Posh and their recruitment strategy. They've found these non-league gems and this is another one.

"We've taken advantage of it. It's nice to be on the other side of the fence. For years we've plucked players out of obscurity, Sam McCallum being one that springs to mind, and sold them on for a profit and then we've been left looking for a replacement.

"It's good to see that we are taking these gems to help us moving forward. The kid looks a real talent, so I'm excited to see what he can do and I'll definitely be keeping an eye on Peterborough for the rest of the season to keep an eye on him.

"I'm really intrigued to see how he gets on when he comes to us."

Flying for Posh

24-year-old Mason-Clark has been one of Peterborough's most exciting players this season, scoring 15 goals in all competitions this season (Fotmob), including four goals in his last five games.

The Englishman has also provided five assists in League One, flourishing in Peterborough's exciting attacking force, including Kwame Poku and Ricky-Jade Jones.

Mason-Clark's League One stats 2023/24 (Sofascore) Appearances 27 Goals 10 Assists 5 Shots per game 2.9 Big chances created 8

Mason-Clark has scored 25 goals in 82 games (Fotmob) for Peterborough in total and will look to add to his tally during the remainder of the season.

Peterborough fans will be delighted that Mason-Clark will see out the rest of the season with them and will be hoping he can help them to promotion from League One.

Deal is great for Peterborough and Coventry

The sale of Mason-Clark looked inevitable considering how impressive he has been for Peterborough.

The deal that Coventry and Posh have reached seems to be best for all parties. Coventry have secured the signing they wanted, potentially cheaper than they would have had to pay in the summer, and Peterborough get to keep hold of him for the rest of the season.

Mason-Clark will likely go on to thrive at Coventry, as many players have done, and Peterborough will want to get as much out of him as they can. The decision to keep him on loan gives them a major boost as they look to achieve promotion to the Championship in what looks like an incredibly tough race.

That said, if the Sky Blues fall just short of the play-offs then they may live to regret not pushing for a deal that brought him to the CBS Arena in 2023/24.