Highlights Coventry City has seen a meteoric rise since 2017, coming close to a top-flight return through a penalty shootout.

Kieren Westwood, Danny Fox, and Scott Dann are among the best players who have worn the City colors.

James Maddison, Viktor Gyokeres, and Adam Armstrong have also had successful careers and have made significant contributions to the team.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Coventry City have played their part in the careers of many successful players since the year 2000, but who makes it into the best XI?

The Sky Blues began the 21st century as a Premier League side but were promptly relegated the following season.

They spent the next ten years in the second tier before confirming relegation to League One, and eventually League Two.

A meteoric rise since 2017 has seen Coventry climb the pyramid, and come within a penalty shootout of a historic topflight return.

This period has seen some impressive players wear City colours, but who are amongst the best according to FLW’s Coventry fan pundit Neil Littlewood?

Lets take a look...

GK – Kieren Westwood

Kieren Westwood played 138 times for Coventry between 2008 and 2011.

The now 38-year-old was included in the Championship PFA Team of the Year at the end of his first campaign, despite the club’s 17th placed finish.

The following year, Westwood’s side were two places worse off. The goalkeeper still managed to impress, winning the Sky Blues’ Player of the Year award.

LB – Danny Fox

Like Westwood, Danny Fox joined the club in 2008. The left-back was announced alongside defensive partner Scott Dann during the January transfer window.

Fox played 18 times in his inaugural half-season and attracted significant interest. Then chairman Ray Ranson, however, made it clear that the defender was not for sale.

An even better season in 2008/09, where he scored six times in 45 outings, saw even more potential suitors begin to circle.

Fox was eventually temped by Celtic, despite interest from Premier League powerhouses.

After subsequent spells with a host of English outfit, he retired following a short stint in India. The former Scotland international plied his trade for East Bengal Club, who were under the stewardship of Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler.

CB – Scott Dann

Dann is a name that will be recognised by most, due to his seven-year stint with Crystal Palace.

He won a number of personal accolades during his time in the capital and captained the Eagles for the 2016/17 campaign.

Just like Fox, Dann joined in January 2008, from the same club – Walsall.

He helped to steer Coventry clear of trouble in his first six-months and was called up to the England U21 side as a result.

The captain’s armband was given to the youngster ahead of the 2008/09 season, before he left for Birmingham City in the summer.

CB – Dom Hyam

With Dom Hyam’s addition, we are finally straying away from the late 2000s – for now at least.

Hyam proved to be a key component in Mark Robins’ side, since they both joined in 2017.

Whilst Robins remains, his key defender sought pastures new in 2022, leaving for Blackburn Rovers.

In total, the Scotland international made 192 appearances, and netted on five occasions.

RB – Roland Nilsson

Roland Nilsson had two spells in the Midlands, with the first coming just before the turn of the millennium, and the second coming shortly after.

Overall, Nilsson played 69 times for Coventry, and was appointed as player manager following a poor start to their maiden season back in the First Division.

His reign began well; his City side sat top of the pile. But form dropped off, and he was sacked in April 2002.

CM – Gary McAllister

Another man who enjoyed two spells at Coventry, and another man who became a player manager at the club is Gary McAllister, who occupies our first midfield spot.

The 57-time Scotland international was a mainstay in the Sky Blues’ midfield as the 2000s approached. McAllister made 119 total appearances and netted 20 times prior to joining Liverpool.

After two years in the Northwest, he returned to Coventry, agreeing to adopt a player manager role.

Between 2002 and 2004, the Scotsman selected himself 60 times as his side tried to push themselves up the Division One table.

CM – Michael Doyle

Michael Doyle is well-received by the Coventry faithful, having played more than 250 matches during his eight-year spell in the early 2000s.

It was this list’s previous entry, McAllister, who signed the midfielder that struck 20 times during his time with the club.

Doyle left in favour of a move to Sheffield United, but returned six years later to aid Coventry’s League Two promotion bid.

The former Republic of Ireland international is now a coach at Portsmouth - another one of his former employers.

CM – Gustavo Hamer

Gustavo Hamer was the latest member of this team to leave the Midlands. Like Doyle, he was tempted by Sheffield United, who now compete in the top tier of English football.

He recently scored on his debut for the Blades, curling home a stunner in their defeat against Nottingham Forest.

The Dutchman signed for Coventry from PEC Zwolle in 2020 and was deemed as a bit of a wildcard.

132 appearances and 19 goals later, the midfielder has written himself into City folklore.

The standout campaign came last term, where Hamer was just one goal shy of reaching double figures for both goals and assists.

His most important performance came in May’s dramatic play-off final against Luton Town.

The 26-year-old netted after 66 minutes to level the contest – a moment that Sky Blues supporters will not forget in a hurry.

CAM – James Maddison

A player in this list who has had one of the most successful careers is one that still has time on his side. James Maddison is undoubtably a real talent, having made three senior England appearances by the age of 26.

He was a shining light in a dull Leicester City side last term, and earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur following the Foxes’ relegation.

Maddison was first handed a senior contract at Coventry aged 16, going on to play 42 times between 2013 and 2016, when he moved to Norwich City.

ST – Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres was hailed as a Coventry icon throughout last season. Like Hamer, he was an essential cog in Robins’ top six-making machine.

The Swede scored 21 times last term, the second most in the division, whilst the year before, he netted just four fewer.

40 total strikes in 90 total bouts was guaranteed to entice some of Europe’s elite. The former Brighton man eventually could not resist a move away and headed for the Portuguese capital, where Sporting Lisbon awaited.

ST – Adam Armstrong

To pair Gyokeres, we have Adam Armstrong, who has taken to Championship life fantastically since returning with recently relegated Southampton.

His previous second tier experience was given to him by Blackburn Rovers, and he certainly rewarded them by scoring 28 times in 40 games.

During Armstrong’s solitary year on loan in Coventry, the striker netted every two matches. His tally of 20 however, was not enough to see City finish higher than eighth in League One.