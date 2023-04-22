This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Whether or not Coventry City make the play-offs this season, there looks to be a number of important decisions to be made at the club this summer.

The Sky Blues have a number of star assets that are bound to attract transfer interest, and there are decisions to be made on expiring contracts, too.

One player on a deal due to expire in the coming months is Fankaty Dabo, with his last contract at the club signed in 2020.

Back in 2020, the club did announce that they have the ability to trigger a further year as part of this agreement.

With that in mind, we asked FLW's Sky Blues fan pundit Neil Littlewood whether the club should be looking to keep hold of Dabo this summer, or move him on.

Fankaty Dabo's contract situation at Coventry City

When asked about the matter, Neil told FLW: "This is a really tough one because I absolutely love the bloke and he's been an incredible servant to the club,"

"Coming in League One, helping us win that league, he was brilliant in the first season in the Championship.

"I think injuries have taken their toll, I think he's a shadow of the player that he was. We've had other options come in that have shown they can potentially be better.

"If we stay in this division we seriously need to be looking at better options, especially if we go up as well, 100% we are going to need better options.

"So, I think at the end of the season it would be the right time to say thank you very much to Dabo and allow him to move on to pastures new, potentially back in League One.

"Again, like I say, he was an absolute monster in that division and I think he'd do a job with quite a few Championship clubs as well.

"I just think he's reached the end of road with Coventry now, which is a shame, because like I say, an absolute servant to the club, lovely bloke, loves the club, I know his family are all based up here."

Neil added: "He does a lot in the community as well, so he would definitely be missed."

"But, I think, it's probably best for all parties if he did move on."

Should Coventry trigger Dabo's contract extension?

Like Neil explains above, it's a really tough one to call.

If sentiment was involved, he'd certainly stay. However, as a football club, I don't think you can afford to look at things that way.

Particularly when you are a club like Coventry City who are constantly looking to improve and creep ever higher in the Championship.

It will certainly be interesting to see what the Sky Blues decide to do.