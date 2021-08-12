Coventry City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Sky Blues transfer deals from over the years

Coventry City got off to a winning start on Saturday, beginning their 2021/22 Championship campaign with a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest.

The Sky Blues had to come from behind to win all three points against Chris Hughton’s side, with the winner coming in the 96th minute.

The late drama and joyous scenes were enjoyed back at the Coventry Building Society arena, as fans returned to Coventry for the first time since April 2019.

Saturday cannot come quick enough for The Sky Blues, but as we wait for the first away game of the season, we thought you would test your knowledge on all things Coventry City in the transfer market…

