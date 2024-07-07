Callum O'Hare faces a significant summer ultimatum after rejecting the offer of a new contract from Coventry City, leaving a host of suitors to scramble for his signature.

Struggling to hold onto prized assets is often a caveat that comes with the territory for patient, upwardly-mobile clubs of Coventry's ilk, and supporters know the feeling all too well following the double-exit of Viktor Gyokeres and Gustavo Hamer in the aftermath of their agonising play-off final defeat to Luton Town at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

The silver lining to soften the blows of those sales was the forthcoming transfer fees, which both enabled Mark Robins to source the requisite replacements. Such a consolation won't be felt with O'Hare's departure, however, with the playmaker instead deciding to let his contract run down before leaving for nothing.

Barring an improbable squeeze into the division's potentially-priceless play-off positions - which they ultimately fell short of achieving - Coventry were haunted by the inevitability of the 26-year-old's immediate future for quite some time, and supporters will now be watching eagerly to learn of his next destination.

O'Hare, a dynamic midfielder with the natural athleticism to press high out of possession and the neccesary ball-carrying and creative abilities to turn up the ante in matches at his choosing, scored 10 times across all competitions last term and will be a big miss, even if Coventry have already actioned his departure by signing highly-rated compatriot Jack Rudoni from Huddersfield Town.

Callum O'Hare's message to Coventry City supporters

Life without O'Hare will require natural adjustment for Sky Blues supporters, who have enjoyed the fruits of his labour ever since his initial loan spell from Aston Villa in 2019/20, a season that set the ball rolling for their return to the Championship.

Callum O'Hare's stats across all competitions for Coventry City by season, as per FotMob Season Appearances Goals Assists 2019/20 40 4 6 2020/21 48 3 8 2021/22 47 5 8 2022/23 11 0 3 2023/24 36 10 4 Total 182 22 29

It was only right, then, that O'Hare paid homage to the CBS Arena faithful following his exit, which he did in a recent X post.

Thank you for everything, taking me in as soon as I came through the door & giving me some of the best moments & memories of my life," O'Hare wrote.

"Thank you for the special connection we created together & singing my song every single game & most importantly Thank you for being you."

It's a fitting message, but it's one that Coventry fans will hope isn't the precursor for further heartbreak.

Coventry City fans will be hoping that Callum O'Hare message doesn't precede Leicester City/ or Leeds United transfer

The attacking midfielder remains held in strong regard within Coventry quarters, but such goodwill would likely be severed if he decides on a switch to either Leicester or Leeds United.

Leicester recently lost promotion star Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to former boss Enzo Maresca at Chelsea and are considering a move for O'Hare, according to The Athletic.

There are certain stylistic parallels between Dewsbury-Hall and O'Hare and that should worry Coventry fans, as they will have salt rubbed into their wounds if the previous fan-favourite opts to join their bitter M69 rivals.

A tamer, but still prominent, rivalry exists with Leeds United, who in May fell to the same Wembley Way fate as Coventry endured last year and may well be a fellow promotion contestant next time around.

As per LeedsLive, the Whites are also among the clubs keen on O'Hare in a move that would arguably represent an even bigger blow for Coventry when you consider that he could directly hamper their promotion ambitions and will have left for nothing to join a division rival.

It's fair to say that there could be plenty of love lost, and Coventry fans couldn't be blamed all that much for doing so if O'Hare goes to either rival club - although it might be worse if he remains in the Championship and comes up against his former side.