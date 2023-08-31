Highlights Key takeaways:

Barnsley have turned down an offer of £4m for centre-back Liam Kitching from Coventry City ahead of the transfer deadline.

Who is Liam Kitching?

The 23-year-old left-sided defender started out with Leeds United before making the move to Forest Green in search for more game time.

After impressing in League Two, Kitching earnt a move to Oakwell in January 2021, and he has now established himself as a key player for the Tykes, which included starring as they reached the play-off final last season.

Coventry eye up move for Liam Kitching

His form for Barnsley has attracted attention, with Coventry known to be real admirers of the player, with Mark Robins looking to add to his defence ahead of the transfer deadline if possible.

The Sky Blues made an initial offer of £2.5m for Kitching earlier in the window, which was rejected, but that hasn’t put them off.

That’s because BBC reporter Andy Giddings has revealed that they have returned with an improved bid in the region of £4m for Kitching, but, once again, Barnsley have turned it down, as they look to keep the influential player for Neill Collins.

Will Barnsley cash in on Liam Kitching?

Every player has a price, so it would be wrong to say there’s no chance of Kitching leaving before the deadline, which is at 11pm tomorrow night.

However, Barnsley are adamant that the player won’t be sold, with chairman Neerav Parekh recently telling fans that the defender would ‘definitely’ be staying. The fact a £4m offer has been turned down by a League One club shows that Barnsley are serious about that, as it’s a very good bid, even if Kitching is a quality player.

So, the supporters will be pleased that the Yorkshire outfit are sticking to their guns, but we know that things can change very quickly in the window, and it remains to be seen whether Coventry return with a third bid.

Would Liam Kitching be a good signing for Coventry?

If Robins can get the player to move to the Midlands, it would be an outstanding bit of business.

Kitching has improved a lot in the last 18 months, and he really did flourish last season, and he was a standout performer in the play-off final, when Barnsley were very unlucky to lose to Sheffield Wednesday.

You would have little doubt about the defender making the step up to the Championship, and he has already experienced it at that level in the past.

But, Coventry aren’t in a position to overspend, so they will have a limit on what they spend, and if a deal for Kitching can’t be agreed, they will have to look elsewhere.

What next for Coventry?

It was always going to be a hectic summer for the Sky Blues after that heartbreaking defeat at Wembley, because they knew there was a very high chance that star men Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres would leave - which is exactly what happened.

In fairness to Doug King, the money brought in has been spent, and the club have made some big signings this summer, with Haji Wright the most exciting addition.

One or two quality new recruits would cap off what has been a productive window, but Robins will feel he has a good squad ready to compete for a top six finish again.

Coventry are back in action against Watford on Saturday.